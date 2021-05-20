Rhea Kapoor's Boyfriend Karan Boolani Calls Himself A 'lucky Guy' As She Makes Him A Meal

On Wednesday night, Rhea Kapoor’s boyfriend, Karan Boolani, enjoyed a delicious meal which was made by Rhea herself. The producer, took to her Instagram story to share a picture of their delightful dinner plate and said, “Karan Boolani had a super specific Wednesday night. Craving/Request Meatball Heros with provolone and Jammy Marinara”. In the picture, fans can see a platter served with mouth-watering toppings and cheese. Check out the post shared by Rhea below:

Karan Boolani reacts:

As Rhea Kapoor tagged her boyfriend Karan Boolani in the story, the latter was quick enough to respond to it. Not only did he savored the food, but was also seen praising it. Karan Boolani called himself a ‘lucky guy’ to have a partner who can cook lip-smacking recipes to curb his food cravings. Here’s taking a quick look at how Karan Boolani reacted to Rhea’s post.

Apart from Meatballs and Jammy Marinara, the couple also enjoyed eating Duck fat potatoes with Sage and garlic aioli. The picture of the same was also posted online by Rhea. Take a look at it here:

Earlier this month, on the occasion of sister and actor Sonam Kapoor’s wedding anniversary, Rhea penned a heartfelt note for her ‘favourite people on the planet’. The post sees a slew of stunning photographs of Sonam alongside her husband Anand Ahuja. The two can be seen sharing several candid moments as the camera captured them.

On the special occasion, Rhea said, “Happy anniversary to my favourite people on the planet. Gotta make up for two years of lost adventures but we’ve got a lifetime to do ittttt! I feel like a part of my soul is missing. Love you so much. FaceTime family meetings will suffice till then”. Here’s taking a quick glance at the sweet post shared by her:

Meanwhile, Rhea also recently enunciated that she is fed up of working from home amidst the ongoing pandemic. She explained, “WFH got me feeling all the feelings. Let’s all try to be as safe as we can be and keep our shit together if we are headed for another lockdown. Almost there?”

