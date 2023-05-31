RHTDM, Coolie No 1, FALTU To Be Turned Into Animation Films

Veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani stepped into the world of animation with DB Films and Animation. His animation studio recently announced a lineup of films scheduled for release between 2024 and 2026. He recently revealed that films like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Coolie No 1 and FALTU will be turned into animated films.

DB Films and Animation plans to leverage the power of animation to create "visually stunning and engaging educational content that can inspire and motivate both children and adults alike." Bhagani said that his studio, which is located in the United Kingdom, represents their commitment to bringing India's rich and diverse stories to reality through the medium of animation. He said, "DB Films & Animation represents our commitment to bringing India's rich and diverse stories to life through the captivating medium of animation. We believe that animation has the power to transcend boundaries and connect with audiences on a global scale." Adding further, the producer has started the studio with the aim of creating stories that touch the audience's hearts, fire their imagination, and showcase their potential in the world of animation.

About Vashu Bhagnani 's work life

Vashu Bhagnani began his career as a producer in 1995. He produced Coolie No 1. Apart from it, he also produced films including Hero No. 1, Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Bell Bottom, Cuttputli. His upcoming projects include Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ganapath, Capsule Gill, #Production45, and two untitled projects.

Talking about BMCM, it stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles. They have wrapped up the shooting of their film and returned back to India. The film is expected to release on Eid 2024. Akshay took to social media and informed the fans about the film's release date. He tweeted, "See you in the theatres on Eid 2024. #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanEid2024. @tigerjackieshroff @vashubhagnani @aliabbaszafar @jackkybhagnani @therealprithvi @deepshikhadeshmukh @pooja_ent @ihimanshumehra @aazfilms.”