Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Announce Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Release Date

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, is eyeing Eid 2024 release. The Airlift star took to his Instagram handle on Friday (May 5) and announced the release date of his upcoming action film. He also posted a series of unseen pictures from the set with Tiger and wrote, “See you in the theatres on Eid 2024. #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanEid2024. @tigerjackieshroff @vashubhagnani @aliabbaszafar @jackkybhagnani @therealprithvi @deepshikhadeshmukh @pooja_ent @ihimanshumehra @aazfilms.”

One of the shared photos showed Akshay and Tiger dressed in military outfits as they fired guns. Another one featured the duo riding motorbikes with an aircraft flying in the background. The last photos had them walking with rifles in their hands. See the posts here.

An insider close to the film told Pinkvilla, “Pooja Entertainment has locked the Eid weekend for the release of their action-packed entertainer, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It’s a lucrative window and the team believes that Eid is the best release window for an action film like BMCM.” Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the role of an antagonist.

Ali Abbas Zafar locks another Eid date

After Sultan and Bharat, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be Ali Abbas Zafar's third Eid release. "The team of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan wants to give adequate time to the post production and bring out a quality product for the audience," the source told the website. The action scenes in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will include hand-to-hand combat, gunfights, bike chases, aerial fights and much more.

Apart from the leading duo, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Ayala F are also in the film. The film is produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh. On the work front, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Hera Phera 3 and Oh My God 2. Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, will play the leading role in Shashank Khaitan's Screw Dheela.