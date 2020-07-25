Richa Chadha Makes Twitter Account Private; Says 'mindless Scrolling Takes Too Much Time'

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha on Saturday announced that she is making her Twitter handle 'private' to limit the 'mindless scrolling'. The actor also shared a picture of her screen time spent on Twitter — 9 hours 8 minutes — and wrote that she has a deadline.

With over 395,000 followers, Richa said, "Am making my account private. It’s not because this platform is toxic (the world is toxic Tbh ab kya karein). I am here to help, support, amplify, crack a joke only, but I have a deadline and this mindless scrolling takes too much time !" [sic]

Richa Chadha shares hard-hitting blog post on Sushant's death, slams trolls & media

Richa Chadha recently hit headlines for her in-depth blog on the film industry. For Chadha, her breakthrough film 'Gangs of Wasseypur', turned out to be a cult film that is till date talked about for its cinematic brilliance. But did you know how much was the actor paid for it? In an in-depth blog post, Richa raised an issue — 'why can't actors be paid royalty' and went on to reveal her fees for the Anurag Kashyap film.

"I was paid Rupees 2,50,000 (two lacs fifty thousand) for ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’ both parts and that’s alright. Kashyap took a chance on me, and for that I am forever grateful. I didn’t even expect to be paid for a break like that. The film went on to become a cult hit. My continuing career is testament to that," Richa wrote on her blog.

She also asked why there was silence on a 'deliberate attempt' to 'vilify the industry' and present all in a bad light. Terming her views as ' amateur perspective', she hoped it will 'stimulate a long overdue and necessary discussion.' She hoped one celebrates each other's successes and not failures, and it was important to find out the toxins, making the industry 'toxic'.

