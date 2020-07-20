Richa Chadha's Claims Of Not Receiving Royalty For 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' True: Director

Recently, Richa Chadha had taken to her blog post and revealed how much was she paid for the cult film, Gangs of Wasseypur. The actor also asked why aren’t the actors, directors, and writers paid a royalty. Citing examples of how Parveen Babi and Hangal Saab lived in poverty in their final years, she further said that royalty is a small price to pay for the loss of perpetual anonymity.

Richa Chadha's claims about Gangs of Wasseypur are true: Director

The blog post by Richa Chadha grabbed the attention of fans and media very soon. Recently the director of the cult film, Anurag Kashyap, revealed some other details as well. He backed Richa Chadha’s claims of not receiving a royalty for Gangs of Wasseypur. The director reacting to Richa’s claims took to his social media handle and said that she is right.

Had to forfeit my fees to make GOW: Director

Backing Richa Chadha’s claims, the director of the film said that she was right and has told the truth. He further revealed that the classic film was declared a flop for the studio. Talking about it further, the director of the film said that while most actors and crew got paid similar or less amount to Richa, he had to forfeit his entire fees to make Gangs Of Wasseypur happen.

She is right. Most actors and crew got paid similar amounts or less and I had to forfeit my entire fees to make GOW. Funny thing is we still own 50%IPR on GOW and we have never seen a penny on it or know about it’s income. For the studio it’s still a flop. https://t.co/ciFLJROrr8 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 19, 2020

He further revealed that the funny thing is that they still own 50% IPR on Gangs of Wasseypur. However, they have never seen a penny on it and neither know about its income. The director further claimed that it is how most studios in Bollywood work. n another tweet, Gangs of Wasseypur director claimed that only one studio has consistently sent reports on the business of the film. He further revealed the name of the studio and said that it was UTV.

Despite the film being seen the world over and playing on various OTT platform, according to them they haven’t made any money on a film that was made under 18 Cr. And then they actually Once few years back asked me to make a part 3. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 19, 2020

Anyways that’s how most studios work here. Only studio that has consistently send us reports on the business of the films is/was UTV . — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 19, 2020

I was paid Rupees 2,50,000 (two lacs fifty thousand) for ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’ both parts and that’s alright. Kashyap took a chance on me, and for that I am forever grateful. I didn’t even expect to be paid for a break like that. The film went on to become a cult hit. My continuing career is testament to that. If I am not wrong, again, (going by rules for residual payments in other film industries) even if I were to earn royalty of this film, (*if I worked under the SAG guidelines, I would only be getting a small percentage, under different categories capped at a maximum of 6.2 percent). Does it make sense that a huge star like Parveen Babi allegedly didn't have enough money for her treatment in her final years? Ditto Hangal Saab? Or that Bhagwan Dada lived in a chawl in his final years?"

Image Credits: Richa Chadha Instagram and still from the trailer of Gangs Of Wasseypur

