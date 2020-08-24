Richa Chadha Says, 'Caste Is Not Dead' As She Shares Matrimonial Ad; Netizens React

Richa Chadha, on Monday, took to her Twitter handle to discuss how 'caste is not dead' in our society by sharing a matrimonial ad page. The post comes after the Coronavirus pandemic brought the spotlight on the caste discrimination for India's migrant workers.

Richa wrote, 'The only time we think Caste is dead is when it doesn’t affect us directly in anyway. I wasn’t aware of my privilege/reservation issue till after college.' [sic] When a user highlighted that Richa shared the ad from 2010, she then shared another news piece of caste discrimination from August 2020.

Actor Gulshan Devaiah dropped a comment on her post and wrote, "There are some very interesting theories as to how the rigidity of the cast system is perhaps only a few hundred years old. I am kinda getting myself acquainted with these theories. Fascinating stuff." [sic]

This is from August.

See the global reach of caste discrimination, I doubt that you will. pic.twitter.com/jH26zipoIu — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) August 24, 2020

Dalit Panchayat President registers complaint over caste discrimination in TN

Netizens react

Most of us in urban cities are privileged; Dont Realise the caste system and it’s issues until we are in college/out of it.

I wouldn’t say ignorance, but more like lack of knowledge about the social issue.

Yes, it’s 1 of the biggest social evils looming India rn :( — Sarfirah_Musafir (@inamdar_razak) August 24, 2020

Hv been looking for house in Mumbai, the first thing owners ask is surname:-) — Jay (@Jai_deep1308) August 24, 2020

Prakash Jha Speaks About His Film 'Pareeksha', Says 'caste Will Always Be A factor'

Filmmaker Prakash Jha recently had an interview with Hindustan Times, during which he spoke about his new project Pareeksha. The drama film premiered on ZEE5 on August 6, 2020. Talking about the film, Prakash Jha said that no matter where the story is set in India, caste will always be a factor that will certainly have a role in everything.

He also hoped that the audience manages to see these points in his film. Talking about the class divide he has portrayed in Pareeksha movie, Prakash Jha shared that a rickshaw puller who ferries kids from bungalows cannot have his own son sit beside the other kids on his own rickshaw. If he does, the son will have to sit on the floor, and that is the reality of society.

Richa Chadha's new post perfectly sums up her 'lockdown life', see post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.