Richa Chadha's New Post Perfectly Sums Up Her 'lockdown Life', See Post

Richa Chadha recently gave her fans a sneak peek into her life in lockdown on Instagram. The star uploaded a snap where she could be spotted working on her laptop with a cat next to her. The actor mentioned that the cat was 'chipkoo' in her caption. Take a look at Richa Chadha's Instagram post and how fans have reacted to it.

Richa Chadha's lockdown post

In the picture that Richa uploaded, fans can spot the actor lounging on her sofa with a pillow, her laptop and her white cat. Fans can also spot Richa extending her hand towards the cat. In the next post, fans can see that the cat has stood up and Richa is trying to pet it.

In the caption, the star mentions that the post "sums up #lockdownlife perfectly" (sic) and adds "... this cat is chipkoo, unusually so. She’s cutely lurking around. Even as I type this, she’s here. Lockdown has connected me deeper with my pets." (sic). Richa has also translated the post into Hindi in her caption.

Many fans reacted to the post. Most fans have mentioned that the cat looks adorable. Take a look at the comments that fans have left on the post:

Pic Credit: Richa Chadha's Instagram

Richa Chadha is very active on social media and keeps posting regularly to keep her fans and followers updated. in her last post, fans could see a monochrome picture of the actor. She penned down a long caption with the post about women and what they could achieve. The caption read - "...She doesn’t find dichotomies easily. She’s only too eager to finally fill her own shoes. She will no longer dim her light to make you feel brighter, but will call out your darkness as is. She will realise that light and darkness are the same thing. She will be entirely happy by herself and be as alive in the presence of others. A woman like such will confuse you... because she is as kind as she can be ferocious..." (sic) Take a look at the post:

Richa Chadha also recently uploaded an artistic picture on her Instagram on the occasion of World Photography Day. The celebratory post featured Richa and her friend Mayank Sharma, who is a professional photographer. Take a look at her post:

Pic Credit: Richa Chadha's Instagram

