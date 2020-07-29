Richa Chadha Opens U About Nepotism, Says She Doesn't Seek Validations From Insider's Club

Fukery actor Richa Chadha recently had an interview with an entertainment portal during which, she opened up about nepotism in Bollywood. Richa Chadha said that she was an outsider and was never favoured by any insider club. She said she was hired by outsiders for her former films. Richa also clarified that she does not seek insider's validation either. She further explained to a media portal that the ideas of cinema are so different for her and the insider club.

Richa Chadha on nepotism

Recently, Richa Chadha also shared a blog based on the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Talking to the entertainment portal, the actor said that several people who shared her blog are ‘tone-deaf’. She called out those celebrities who shared her blog without even realising that it targets them too. She said her blog is about producers who haven't cleared somebody's payment or a magazine editor who is promoting such a culture.

Also Read | Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha plant 650 trees in the memory of Pulwama Attack martyrs

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput's death controversy, Richa Chadha said that she does not wish to drag herself into this because that's not how she has been raised. She questioned if people are really serious about stopping the practice of nepotism, or it has all come down to ego, where people have been forced to ‘pick sides’. She also added that when tragic events occur, some people either start name-calling or sit back with a bag of popcorn and watch, and that she is neither of them.

Also Read | Richa Chadha, Sonam Kapoor and other celebs who have turned vegan

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. Sushant's house help informed the police soon after he found the actor in an unconscious state. The 34-year-old actor's mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital, Mumbai for post-mortem, followed with his last rites conducted the next day. He was cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle. His family conducted the 'ashes immersion' rites in Patna after his US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti flew in.

Also Read | Richa Chadha says several people are sharing her blog without realizing it's about them

Meanwhile, on the work front, Richa Chadha was last seen in the sports drama called Panga. The film revolves around a former Kabaddi world champion Jaya. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga also stars some of the most popular faces of the industry including Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill, and Neena Gupta. For her next, Richa Chadha has been roped in for Shakeela and Ghoomketu.

Also Read | Richa Chadha opens up about nepotism, feels there needs to be a systematic change

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.