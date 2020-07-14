Richa Chadha Vs Trisha Krishnan- Who Styled The White Netted Saree Better?

Richa Chadha and Trisha Krishnan are two very popular names in the entertainment industry. The two have time and again proved their versatility on screen, and now have taken over the fashion world too. Richa Chadha has always been the glamour girl of the industry, but Trisha Krishnan has also become a fashionista lately. Here is who out of the two actors wore the white coloured saree better. Read ahead to know more-

Richa Chadha vs Trisha Krishnan- Who wore the Raw Mango saree better?

Richa Chadha can be seen wearing a white coloured netted saree with golden coloured embroidery done all over it. She has worn a white coloured blouse with deep neck cut and three-fourth length sleeves. Richa Chadha can be seen carrying a white and golden coloured small bag. She has worn gold jewellery. She has worn a black coloured bindi and has given her wavy hair a middle partition and tied them in a neat and tight bun. Richa Chadha has oped for nude makeup.

Similar to Richa Chadha, Trisha Krishnan can be seen posing in a white coloured netted saree with golden colour embroidery done all over it. She has worn a white coloured blouse with a turtle neck and three-fourth sleeves. She accessorised her look with gold jewellery. She has worn a red coloured bindi and has given her wavy hair a side partition and tied them in a loose and messy bun. Trisha Krishnan has applied nude makeup.

On the work front

Richa Chadha was last seen on the big screen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga (2020). The movie casts Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill as the lead characters. The actor will next be seen Indrajit Lankesh’s upcoming directorial, Shakeela. Richa Chadha will be playing the lead character in the biopic of adult-star Shakeela.

Trisha Krishnan was last seen on the big-screen in K. Thirugnanam’s thriller drama Paramapadham Vilayattu (2020). She will next be seen in M. Saravanan’s Rangi and Jeethu Joseph’s crime-thriller Ram. Both the movies are in its shooting stage. Trisha Krishnan has also been roped in for Pandian’s Bhogi and Rithun Sagar’s 1818.

