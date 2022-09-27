Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Wishes Husband Bharat Sahni On Birthday; Neetu Kapoor Sends Love

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a series of adorable pictures alongside her husband Bharat Sahni as he turned a year older today, September 27. Heaping praise on her partner, Riddhima called Bharat an 'incredible human being' and expressed how much she loves him. Riddhima's mom and actor Neetu Kapoor as well as Karisma Kapoor also took to their social media handles ot wish Bharat on his special day.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wishes husband Bharat Sahni on his birthday

Taking to her Instagram stories, Riddhima shared a string of adorable pictures alongside Bharat as well as their daughter Samara. In the captions, she called Bharat the 'most incredible human being' and her 'best friend forever'. Lastly, she added, “We love you so much. Thank you for being you." Take a look.

For the uninitiated, Riddhima tied the knot with industrialist Bharat Sahni in 2006, post which they welcomed their daughter Samara Sahni in 2011. Riddhima reportedly met Bharat while studying in London and they got married after four years of being together.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor shared a fun throwback video of her and Bharat dancing to a Rajasthani folk song in a restaurant. Sharing the video, Neetu wrote, “Happy birthday @brat.man to more fun times together #son #myvibemytribe #blessings.” On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor also shared a selfie with Bharat as she wished him.

Even Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story and shared a throwback glimpse of Bharat. In the caption, she wrote, "To our most favourite man..happy birthday @bray.man!!!! love you."

Talking about Alia, the actor was recently seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and more in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. She now has films like Jee Le Zaraa as well as Gal Gadot co-starrer Heart Of Stone in the pipeline.

