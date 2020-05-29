Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Tags Neetu Kapoor As 'supermom' After Receiving A Haircut

Ever since Riddhima Kapoor Sahni came to Mumbai, it seems like she has not left Neetu Kapoor's side even for a moment. With the coronavirus lockdown, people have been trying their hand at new things. It seems like Neetu Kapoor has also hopped on the wagon and decided to give daughter Riddhima a haircut.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares a picture of her haircut by Neetu Kapoor

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of her hair after her mother Neetu Kapoor gave her a hair cut. Sharing a close-up snap of her hair and Riddhima wrote across the picture, "When mum is a pro in hair cut" and tagged her under the supermom hashtag. Riddhima also shared a selfie flaunting her new haircut and thanked Neetu Kapoor for it.

ALSO READ | Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Gets Nostalgic As She Shares Snaps Of Rishi Kapoor And Neetu Kapoor

It seems like the mother-daughter duo is enjoying spending some quality time amid the coronavirus lockdown. Riddhima Kapor Sahni often shares pictures and videos with Neetu Kapoor on her social media. Before the haircut snaps, she had posted a picture of a Scrabble board.

She mentioned in the caption that her father (Rishi Kapoor) taught Neetu Kapoor well. Revealing their victory tally, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni said that Neetu already beat her twice at the game. Judging from her caption, it looks like late actor Rishi Kapoor was a pro at the game.

ALSO READ | Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares Childhood Pictures With Rishi Kapoor And Neetu Kapoor

Apart from all this, Riddhima Kapoor has been quite active on her social media and has been sharing a lot of throwback pictures with her family. She earlier posted an adorable selfie of parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. She simply dropped a heart emoji in the caption for the picture.

Riddhima Kapoor took to her social media to pen down an emotional note for Rishi Kapoor on April 30. She shared a selfie with her father and wrote in the caption, "Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls every day! I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you ! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever â¤ï¸ðŸ˜¢".

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 after a two year long battle with cancer. He was hospitalised on in the wee hours of the morning after breathing complaints, as per his brother Randhir. He later succumbed to his illness at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Riddhima Kapoor being in Delhi at that time was not able to attend the last rites of her father. She had to drive down to Mumbai from Delhi but was connected with family on a video call with the help of Alia Bhatt.

ALSO READ | Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Recalls Kapoor Family's Christmas Lunch With Ranbir And Rishi Kapoor

ALSO READ | Rishi Kapoor And Neetu Kapoor’s Pic Shared By Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Is Endearing; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.