'Ridiculous': Urvashi Rautela Demands Apology From Media Portal Over 'love Bite' Story

Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela has been keeping her fans intrigued by making everyone proud through her hard work and dedication. She is one of those Bollywood actors who have achieved a name for herself not just nationally but also internationally, making India proud. The actor often treats her fans with posts related to her day-to-day activities. Recently, the actor was spotted at the airport and a media portal reported that she had a 'love bite' mark on her neck. The actor was seen donning a red top and a black mini skirt teamed up with black boots and sunglasses.

'Stop spreading fake news': Urvashi Rautela slams a web portal

A web portal spotted and reported an apparent red mark on Urvashi's neck. The headline read, "was it a love bite?" Taking cognisance of the same, the actor slammed the publishers for publishing such insensitive reports. Taking to her Twitter Handle, the former Miss Universe wrote, "Ridiculous!!!!! It's my red lipstick which spread from my mask. It's hard to maintain red lips ask any girl. Can't believe they can write anything to harm anyone’s image, especially girls." She further added, "Why don't you guys write about my achievements than spreading fake news for your own benefits." She even attached the portal's news to her Twitter post.

Ridiculous!!!!! Its my red lipstick which spread from my mask. Its hard to maintain red lips ask any girl. Cant believe they can write anything to harm anyone’s image specially girls. Why dont you guys write about my achievements than spreading fake news for your own benefits. pic.twitter.com/o7mbrANMqP — URVASHI RAUTELA🇮🇳 (@UrvashiRautela) February 20, 2022

Recently, the Hate Story 4 actor marked her presence in UAE, when she walked the runway at the Arab Fashion Week. With this, she became the first Indian Showstopper to walk for prestigious Arab Fashion Week twice. Rautela has always left her fans captivated with her statement appearances and exceptional charm. This time, the Sanam Re actor donned a costume that is worth a whopping amount of Rs 40 crore. The Cleopatra Real Gold and Diamond ensemble left everybody speechless. She walked the runway at the Arab Fashion Week in UAE in a golden high-slit gown.

Urvashi on the work front

Urvashi Rautela will soon be seen in the Jio studios web series Inspector Avinash opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actor will also play the lead role in a bilingual thriller, Black Rose, along with the Hindi remake of Thiruttu Payale 2. Urvashi will be making her debut in the Tamil film industry with the Rs 200 crore big-budget film The Legend opposite Saravana. The actor has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series.

Image: Instagram/@urvashirautela