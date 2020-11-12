RIP Asif Basra: Kareena Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar Pay Tribute

Actor Asif Basra, known for starring in movies such as Jab We Met, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai and Kai Po Che!, died on Thursday, the police said. He was 53. The actor was found hanging in a private complex here by the police and a team of forensic experts is on the spot, said SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan.

Bollywood celebrities like Randeep Hooda, Sophie C, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajkummar Rao, Ranvir Shorey, Anupam Kher, Shekhar Suman, Vicky Kaushal, Swara Bhasker, Bhumi Pednekar, and others took to their social media handle to share condolence message.

"The 1st play I ever worked on, I was doing back stage and was asked to give a welcome announcement on stage to the packed audience. Really nervous, I was rehearsing the few lines given to me non-stop. Asif Sir was the lead in that play and he sat me down asked 'Darr lag raha hai?' He said fear is a good thing if you learn to master it. I always say that to myself when I'm afraid of anything. RIP Asif Basra Sir" wrote Vicky Kaushal. Meanwhile, Richa Chadha wrote, "RIP Asif Basra. You shall be missed. Depression is the silent killer in our business, in our society." [sic]

"This is heart-breaking and rings too close to home to know that more than one artist is suffering to a point where they choose death over life. Speechless and numb with shock. RIP #AsifBasra This is becoming a scarily familiar tragedy!," penned Swara Bhasker. Shraddha Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar shared picture of Asif Basra and shared a broken heart emoji.

Ranvir Shorey wrote, "Asif Basra was a warm, generous and exuberant co-actor and friend. He will be missed dearly. My heart goes out to his family and friends. RIP."

Deeply Saddened and Shocked by the death of #AsifBasra. Have acted with him in a couple of films but met him on several occasions. He was a wonderful actor and a very pleasant person. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. ðŸ™ #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/6hInmv0GQU — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 12, 2020

It is unbelievable, yet another loss of a dear friend #AsifBasra - gem of a talent & full of life personality

Rest In Peace My Friend - More Power to Family pic.twitter.com/6j6yW4z4Oy — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) November 12, 2020

Extremely sad and shocked to know of actor Arif Basra's death by suicide.He was such a fine actor.Wat's happening around us???ðŸ™ — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) November 12, 2020

Too many tragic stories this year.. too much talent gone too soon...too many people suffering in silence or feeling like there is no way outðŸ’”

My deepest condolences to Asif Ji’s family, friends & colleagues. RIP sirðŸ™ðŸ¼ https://t.co/jASLS6SDvX — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) November 12, 2020

The police is investigating the case and further details are awaited, Ranjan added. "Prima facie it is a case of suicide but we are investigating the cause. The body has been sent for postmortem," informed SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan on actor Asif Basra's death.

It is being reported that the actor had a property on lease for the past five-six years in McLeodganj, Upper Dharamshala, and used to visit the place regularly. In his over two-decade-long career, Basra played supporting parts in many critically-acclaimed features like Black Friday, Parzania and Outsourced.

Among his notable performances in Hindi cinema, Basra played a cunning stall owner in Imtiaz Ali's 2007 film Jab We Met, alongside the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor.

Basra most recently starred in Amazon Prime Video's smash-hit series Paatal Lok

