RIP Sidharth Shukla: Madhuri Dixit, Rajkummar Rao Call Actor's Death 'shocking'

Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday morning, September 2, after suffering a heart attack. The actor was survived by his mother and two sisters. He was 40. As the news came as a shock to the film and TV industry, here is how Madhuri Dixit, Dia Mirza, Rajkummar Rao and others reacted to the news. The industry is deeply saddened by the demise of the actor.

Madhuri Dixit, Dia Mirza, Rajkummar Rao pray for Sidharth Shukla and his family

Sidharth Shukla made his name in the entertainment industry with his several roles and participation in various reality TV shows. Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene could not believe the news of Sidharth Shukla's demise. The actor also extended her heartfelt condolences to the late Sidharth's family. She wrote, "It's just unbelievable and shocking. You will always be remembered @sidharth_shukla May your soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to the family."

It's just unbelievable and shocking. You will always be remembered @sidharth_shukla. May your soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to the family 😞 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) September 2, 2021

The news came as a shocker to Dia Mirza as well. The actor shared a photo of Sidharth Shukla on her Insatgram story and penned her grief. She wrote, "Deeply shocked and disturbed by the untimely demise of Siddharth Shukla…." "Prayers and deepest condolences to all his loved ones and fans. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," she added.

Rajkummar Rao recently took to his Insatgram handle to share a photo of Sidharth Shukla. The actor shared how he was deeply saddened by the news of the Balika Vadhu fame Sidharth Shukla's demise. He wrote, "This is so unfair. Gone too soon Sidharth. Rest in peace brother. You will be in our hearts forever. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans." Hairstylist Alim Hakim reacted to the post with a broken heart emoji.

Mika Singh mourns Sidharth Shukla's death

Sidharth Shukla's demise was heartbreaking news for singer Mika Singh. The music composer could not believe Sidharth Shukla was gone. He shared a photo of Sidharth Shukla on his Instagram and wrote, "Saddened and shocked to hear about the demise of the very talented, popular and handsome actor @realsidharthshukla . Life is so unpredictable.." "I would never have thought this could happen, he was so fit yaar. We will always remember his charming face with a beautiful smile. May God bless his soul, rest in eternal peace," he added.

Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh saddened over the actor's demise

As the entire film fraternity is shocked by Sidharth Shukla's death, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla and Rakul Preet also mourned his death. Ananya Panday shared Sidharth Shukla's photo via Insatgram and added a broken heart emoji. Rakul Preet also found the news heartbreaking as she prayed for Sidharth's soul.

Divya Khosla found the news of Sidharth Shukla's demise disturbing and shocking. The actor wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Sidharth Shukla! Very shocking & disturbing," in her IG story. She further prayed for the late actor's soul and extended her condolences to his family.

IMAGE: MADHURI DIXIT, SIDHARTH SHUKLA AND RAJKUMMAR RAO'S INSTAGRAM