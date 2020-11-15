Last Updated:

RIP Soumitra Chatterjee: 'Big Loss To The World Of Cinema & Art', B'wood Mourns The Loss

Iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee died on Sunday after over-a-month-long battle with multiple ailments, a statement issued by the hospital.

Iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee died on Sunday after an over-a-month-long battle with multiple ailments, a statement issued by the hospital, where he was undergoing treatment, said. He was 85.

The thespian is survived by wife, son and daughter. Chatterjee was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19. He recovered from the infection, but his condition did not improve as he suffered from multiple ailments, including neurological complications.

Bollywood mourned the loss and penned condolence messages on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Chatterjee's daughter Poulomi Basu, who was present there, thanked the actor's followers and fans for their support for the last 40 days when he was in the hospital. Basu said the mortal remains of the iconic actor would be taken to his Golf Green home and then to the famed Technicians Studio, the nerve center of the Bengali film industry, where members of the film fraternity and technicians will pay their last respects to him.

Chatterjee's body will be then taken to Rabindra Sadan to allow people have their last glimpse of the actor and from there he will be taken Keoratla crematorium in a procession in the evening observing the coronavirus regulations. Banerjee announced that there would be gun salute before the last rites as a mark of respect to the Dada Saheb Phalke awardee.

(with PTI inputs)

 

 

