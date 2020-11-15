RIP Soumitra Chatterjee: 'Big Loss To The World Of Cinema & Art', B'wood Mourns The Loss

Iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee died on Sunday after an over-a-month-long battle with multiple ailments, a statement issued by the hospital, where he was undergoing treatment, said. He was 85.

The thespian is survived by wife, son and daughter. Chatterjee was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19. He recovered from the infection, but his condition did not improve as he suffered from multiple ailments, including neurological complications.

Bollywood mourned the loss and penned condolence messages on social media.

The last bastion of the great Indian cinema breathed his last.. He was to Indian cinema what Toshiro Miffune was to Japanese cinema.This invisible piece of sookshaamnu has taken too many lives... I pay homage to the great artist’s soul...Pranaams🙏❣️🙏 pic.twitter.com/0jhz5N8Joc — resul pookutty (@resulp) November 15, 2020

Soumitra Chatterjee, Feluda, leaves us. Numb.

An era, one generation, a huge legacy gone.

Gave 70 years to the Silver Screen.

💔💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/a0NjOR3QvZ — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) November 15, 2020

In Heavens right now. pic.twitter.com/H31sUEnWZX — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) November 15, 2020

End of an Era for Bengali Cinema.There are too many performances of this amazing artists that has enriched our lives for decades to mention a few. World Cinema will celebrate this beautiful man & his art for eternity. Rest in peace. You r Loved and Cherished. #SoumitraChatterjee pic.twitter.com/SE2Z506k6i — অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर (@IamOnir) November 15, 2020

RIP Soumitra Chatterjee! You live on through your work for eternity! Thank you for the movies. A big, big loss to the world of cinema and art. An era has indeed ended with no one in sight to fill the void.💔 pic.twitter.com/ysXiACW6ex — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) November 15, 2020

The end of an era .. RIP Legend #SoumitraChatterjee 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/R3SXayKLcl — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) November 15, 2020

And the year takes away another gem .. RIP #SoumitraChatterjee .. your imprint will stay in the minds eye and heart for very long .. — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) November 15, 2020

Oh v v sad .. jus came to knw about sad demise of one the greatest actor of ind soil #SoumitraChatterjee .. in lockdown I happen to see his many films specially Appu triology .. what a great actor .. we will miss him .. RIP 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Cyocvv01Pv — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) November 15, 2020

Chatterjee's daughter Poulomi Basu, who was present there, thanked the actor's followers and fans for their support for the last 40 days when he was in the hospital. Basu said the mortal remains of the iconic actor would be taken to his Golf Green home and then to the famed Technicians Studio, the nerve center of the Bengali film industry, where members of the film fraternity and technicians will pay their last respects to him.



Chatterjee's body will be then taken to Rabindra Sadan to allow people have their last glimpse of the actor and from there he will be taken Keoratla crematorium in a procession in the evening observing the coronavirus regulations. Banerjee announced that there would be gun salute before the last rites as a mark of respect to the Dada Saheb Phalke awardee.

(with PTI inputs)

