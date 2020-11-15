Last Updated:

Soumitra Chatterjee's Demise: Twitter Bids Heartfelt Farewell To Legendary Bangla Actor

In a series of tribute, commenters and fans reminisced Soumitra Chatterjee’s contribution to the world of cinema as they dropped sorrowful remembrances.

Zaini Majeed
oumitra Chatterjee demise: Twitter bids heartfelt farewell to the legendary bangla actor

As the news of the Bangla legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s demise emerged with the hospital’s official statement confirming his death due to COVID-19 complication, the Internet expressed condolences as they grieved the loss. Mourners paid homage to ‘Apu’ on Twitter, as they bid a heartfelt farewell to the Padma Bhushan honoured. In a series of tributes, commenters and fans reminisced Chatterjee’s contribution to the world of cinema as they dropped sorrowful remembrances. The actor was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19; and despite a negative diagnosis on October 14, had reported prolonged health complications. 

“Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee passes away at 12.15 pm in Belleview hospital. He was undergoing treatment for more than a month,” a fan wrote with a heavy heart. “Bengal’s most celebrated,” another said, paying tribute. “You leave behind one of the most lasting impact on Bengali cinema, rest in peace Feluda,” wrote the third. “Another heartbreak,” said the fourth. “May the noble soul be blessed with eternal peace,” a fan said, paying respects as the news of the actor’s death spread over the internet, shocking his fans, who took to Twitter to share their thoughts and grieve the loss. 

Bengali actor was 85

The actor, Soumitra Chatterjee, shot to fame with his role as Apu in Satyajit Ray’s Apur Sansar and went to work for masterpieces such as Teen Bhubaner Parey, Aparachita, Koni, Saat Pake Bandha, Akash Kusum, and Wheelchair with acclaimed directors, including Tapan Sinha and Mrinal Sen. The actor holds Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Natak Akademi Award, and a Padma Bhushan that he was honoured with in the year 2004. The Bengali actor was 85 and is survived by wife, son and daughter." We declare with a heavy heart that Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay breathed his last at 12.15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today (15 November 2020). We pay our homage to his soul," the hospital said in its statement.

First Published:
