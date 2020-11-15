Soumitra Chatterjee's Demise: Twitter Bids Heartfelt Farewell To Legendary Bangla Actor

As the news of the Bangla legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s demise emerged with the hospital’s official statement confirming his death due to COVID-19 complication, the Internet expressed condolences as they grieved the loss. Mourners paid homage to ‘Apu’ on Twitter, as they bid a heartfelt farewell to the Padma Bhushan honoured. In a series of tributes, commenters and fans reminisced Chatterjee’s contribution to the world of cinema as they dropped sorrowful remembrances. The actor was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19; and despite a negative diagnosis on October 14, had reported prolonged health complications.

“Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee passes away at 12.15 pm in Belleview hospital. He was undergoing treatment for more than a month,” a fan wrote with a heavy heart. “Bengal’s most celebrated,” another said, paying tribute. “You leave behind one of the most lasting impact on Bengali cinema, rest in peace Feluda,” wrote the third. “Another heartbreak,” said the fourth. “May the noble soul be blessed with eternal peace,” a fan said, paying respects as the news of the actor’s death spread over the internet, shocking his fans, who took to Twitter to share their thoughts and grieve the loss.

Legendary actor of Indian & Bengal cinema Soumitra Chatterjee passes away. May his soul rest in peace.



Soumitra made his debut in Satyajit Ray's cult classic ‘Apur Sansar'.#CarnivalCinemas #SoumitraChatterjee #RIPSoumitraChatterjee pic.twitter.com/x8ekFkOF9H — Carnival Cinemas India (@CarnivalCin) November 15, 2020

Legendary Bengali Actor Soumitra Chatterjee Passes Away After Prolonged Illness Due To COVID-19



Condolence to his family & admirers,

Om Shanti। #SoumitraChatterjee pic.twitter.com/sXmqEQAR0o — गौरव पाण्डेय(Ardheshwar) (@Ardheshwar2) November 15, 2020

Feluda is gone...



This one feels different, as if a vital piece of my childhood has just been lost...



Soumitra Chatterjee passes away. He was 85. pic.twitter.com/M7YsiigLDa — Upasana Ray (@upasanaray1) November 15, 2020

Veterian actor and dada saheb phalke award winner soumitra chatterjee passes away today#RIPsir pic.twitter.com/69t56fzT07 — being_salman (@SalmanA70102447) November 15, 2020

2020-we can't bear it anymore. 😞Tollywood's legendary actor, our favourite Feluda, Soumitra Chatterjee passes away😞 Rest in Peace, legend. pic.twitter.com/I41t92X9uh — Ratnamanjari (@Ratnamanjari13) November 15, 2020

First Bengali Superstar Soumitra Chatterjee passes away after long battle with COVID-19 #SoumitraChatterjee https://t.co/ZNEtFpINTU pic.twitter.com/wGCplaWl8T — Law Insider (@lawinsiderin) November 15, 2020

The great legendary artist actor Soumitra Chatterjee passes away. He was honoured with many national and international recognitions. He shows his legendary performance in every segment of art and culture. He will live forever by his work. May his soul RIP. — NAYAN GUHA (@nayan_guha) November 15, 2020

Legend actor Soumitra Chatterjee passes away. It's biggest loss of bengali cinema..Rip 🙏 — Rai Kar (@RaiKar87165184) November 15, 2020

Legend of Bengal films Soumitra Chatterjee passes away at 85. A co associate of Satyajit Ray in many films - was conferred Baba Sahib Phalke to Padma Bhushan to series of national / international recognition. A colossus. Film world & millions of admirers in deep condolence — Vivek Tankha (@VTankha) November 15, 2020

Legendary Bengali Actor SOUMITRA CHATTERJEE PASSES AWAY TODAY,AT AGE OF 85.(WE ALL MISS U FELU DA) pic.twitter.com/ewjly54jSG — জয়ন্ত বিশ্বাস (@BiawasJayanta) November 15, 2020

Bengali actor was 85

The actor, Soumitra Chatterjee, shot to fame with his role as Apu in Satyajit Ray’s Apur Sansar and went to work for masterpieces such as Teen Bhubaner Parey, Aparachita, Koni, Saat Pake Bandha, Akash Kusum, and Wheelchair with acclaimed directors, including Tapan Sinha and Mrinal Sen. The actor holds Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Natak Akademi Award, and a Padma Bhushan that he was honoured with in the year 2004. The Bengali actor was 85 and is survived by wife, son and daughter." We declare with a heavy heart that Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay breathed his last at 12.15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today (15 November 2020). We pay our homage to his soul," the hospital said in its statement.

