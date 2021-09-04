Rishi Kapoor 69th Birth Anniversary: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Reminisces Iconic Actor

The Indian film industry suffered a great loss with the unfortunate passing away of one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, Rishi Kapoor, on April 30 2020. Starting out his career as a child actor, fondly called 'Chintoo ji', forged an enviable track record with multiple blockbusters and cult hits. On the occasion of his 69th birth anniversary, the entertainment fraternity along with the Kapoor family remembered him and paid a tribute to his contribution to cinema. From Kareena Kapoor to Anushka Sharma, poured in heartfelt messages dedicated to the late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary

Family and numerous Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to remember the late actor on his 69th birth anniversary. Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram to share an emotional note of their plight together when the former was battling leukaemia. Sharing a throwback picture from their getaway to New York City, Neetu wished 'Kapoor Saab' a happy birthday and wrote,

''I learnt a lot from Rishi Ji during our last few traumatic years in NYC .. how we celebrated when his blood counts were high .. we dined shopped laughed .. in his lows we just stayed home watched tv ordered in amazing food n still had some wonderful moments in hope that the next round of chemotherapy he would be better .. hope n being strong is what he taught me .. value each day .. we all miss him today !!! I can picture him how excited he would have been for his 69th birthday !! I’m sure he is celebrating with his family up there 👆🏻 Happy birthday Kapoor Saab''.

Rishi Kapoor's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor also appeared emotional while sharing the birthday wishes to her late father. Sharing a memory from her childhood, she wrote, ''Hi Papa… We celebrate you every day! We miss you & we love you! Heaven’s brightest shining star! Happy birthday! Love you to the stars & beyond… Always… forever Mushk''

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and more pay their tribute

Rishi Kapoor's nieces, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, took to their Instagram to share their emotional tribute to their beloved 'Chintu uncle'. Sharing the poster of Sharmaji Namkeen, the sisters wrote, 'Miss you Chintu uncle'. Actor Alia Bhatt, the rumoured girlfriend of Rishi Kapoor's son actor Ranbir Kapoor, also shared the poster by simply writing, 'Miss you'. The late actor passed away amidst the filming of Hitesh Bhatia's Sharmaji Namkeen after which he was replaced with veteran actor Paresh Rawal.

Bewakoofiyaan co-star Sonam Kapoor shared an adorable picture with the late actor on his birth anniversary. She also penned a sweet note and stated, 'Your legacy continues to shine on!'. Aurangzeb co-star Arjun Kapoor also shared a snap with Rishi Kapoor and wrote, 'We miss you a lot'. Anushka Sharma also shared a monochrome portrait of Rishi Kapoor to pay her tribute.

(IMAGE CREDITS- APRAJITXSHARAD, ALIA BHATT & KATRINA KAIF'S INSTAGRAM)