Rishi Kapoor No More: Anguished Rajnath Singh Remembers Special Place He Carved In Hearts

Veteran Actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday in Mumbai at the age of 67 years. He was admitted to H N Reliance hospital on Wednesday morning, his elder brother Randhir Kapoor had said. Reacting on his demise, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Rishi Kapoor "carved a special place in the hearts of his fans with his inimitable style and performances." He added that he was "anguished" by his demise and offered his thoughts with Kapoor's family and fans in this hour of grief.

Anguished by the passing away of noted film actor Rishi Kapoor. He carved a special place in the hearts of his fans with his inimitable style and performances. My thoughts are with his family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and he returned to India from New York in September last year, after his cancer treatment. In 1973, Rishi Kapoor made his film debut as an adult, with Bobby, opposite Dimple Kapadia. The actor's last Bollywood film was the 2018 film 102 Not Out alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The actor had an illustrious career spanning for more than 55 years. Rishi Kapoor's demise comes a day after fellow actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai.

