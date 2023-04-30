Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: Neetu Kapoor Remembers Late Actor With 'happy Memories'

On Rishi Kapoor's third death anniversary, his wife Neetu Kapoor shared a special post. She shared a throwback photo with the late actor. She further mentioned that she misses him every day.

Neetu shared a photo from their vacation. In the photo, Rishi is seen wearing a blue T-shirt teamed with matching shorts. He completed his look with a beach hat, black shades, an ID card, and a watch. On the other hand, Neetu sported a blue shirt paired with brown shorts and shades. Sharing the photo on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "You are missed every day with all the wonderful and happy memories." Take a look at the photo below:

Several celebrities and fans took to the actress' comment section and dropped comments. Akanksha Malhotra Aggarwal, Sophie Choudhary, and Saransh Goila dropped red hearts. A fan commented, "Three years have gone by, yet it still seems unreal that he is gone." Another user wrote, "Forever in our hearts." Yet another one penned, "Chintu Ji may not be here with us anymore but he lives on through his films and the beautiful memories". The fans also remembered him in tweets and made him trend on Twitter. Take a look at some tweets.

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020. He was 67 at the time of his passing. The late actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and was getting treated in New York. In 2019, he came back to Mumbai and was surrounded by his friends and family members. Throughout his treatment, several friends from the industry went to New York to visit him. He was survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor and children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor.