Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: Neetu Kapoor, Daughter Riddhima Remember Late Actor

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020. His wife, Neetu Kapoor shared a throwback picture of their family a day before his death anniversary. The photo was initially shared by their daughter Riddhima Kapoor. The photo featured Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Samara Sahni posing outside a restaurant in Mumbai.

Neetu Kapoor re-shared the photo posted by her daughter Riddhima on her Instagram stories. The picture, featuring their entire family, was posted by Riddhima a day before her father’s death anniversary. Along with the photo, Riddhima wrote, “Love this picture #family.”

Neetu Kapoor shares photos with Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor has been a regular in posting pictures of her late husband after his death. She also talks about him and recalls the moments spent with him on various occasions. Recently, Neetu Kapoor posted a throwback picture of her family, featuring Rishi Kapoor, herself and a young Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor. She captioned the photo, “Time fliessss …… Only memories…..” The photo received compliments from several celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Anaita Adajania, and many others.

Rishi Kapoor death anniversary

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020. The actor breathed his last at the age of 67. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and was receiving treatment for the same in New York. The actor returned to Mumbai in September 2019 and was surrounded by his family post his homecoming.

Throughout his treatment, friends and family of the late actor visited him in New York. Even after his demise, members of the film industry paid tribute to him. The actor’s son Ranbir Kapoor has been vocal about the challenges he faced during the time his father was not keeping well as well as after his death. The Kapoor family keeps remembering him time to time on social media.