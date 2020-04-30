Rishi Kapoor's demise: Salman Khan says 'kaha suna maaf' while sending strength to family

Rishi Kapoor’s demise was mourned by the citizens of the country and his fans around the world on Thursday. Not just celebrities from the film industry, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar were among those who gave heartwarming tributes to the veteran actor. Salman Khan’s message for the Karz star, apart from praying for his soul and expressing his condolences to the family, also involved a request for forgiveness.

Salman Khan took to Twitter after the news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise was confirmed by the family on Thursday. The actor prayed for ‘Chintu sir’s should rest in peace, while sending strength, peace and light to the family and friends. The Dabangg star, however, also used the word ‘kaha suna maaf’, a term to talk about forgiveness.

Here’s the tweet

Rest in peace chintu sirrr, kaha suna maaf , strength , peace n light to family n friends... — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 30, 2020

It is a known fact that the Yeh Hai Jalwa co-stars did not share the best of equations in recent years. As per rumour mills, Salman and Rishi Kapoor’s actor-son Ranbir Kapoor have been at loggerheads ever since Ranbir got into a relationship with Salman’s rumoured ex, actor Katrina Kaif.

There was another controversy over Salman Khan reportedly not being pleased with Rishi Kapoor over a spat that the veteran had with Salman’s sister-in-law Seema Khan, wife of Sohail Khan at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception. Stories involving their rift, alleged digs and patch-ups have been dominating gossip mills since then.

The Khans and Kapoors have hardly been seen together amid the alleged rift, though now it appears Salman Khan has made a conciliatory gesture.

Meanwhile, numerous other stars from the film industry gave their tributes while expressing shock over his demise and sending condolences to the family.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who was suffering from leukemia since 2018, passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. He was 67.

His family released the following statement:

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. His brother Randhir Kapoor had stated that he was facing difficulty in breathing and speaking. The veteran actor had been diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had undergone treatment for close to a year in the USA.

Rishi Kapoor had shot to fame with the role of a child actor in his father, legendary actor-director Raj Kapoor’s film Mera Naam Joker, that fetched him a National Award for Best Child Actor in 1970.

His claim to fame was Bobby opposite Dimple Kapadia, also directed by his father, a film where his romantic image gave him overnight stardom in 1973.

Nagina, Karz, Chandni, Sagar, Kabhi Kabhi, were some of his other notable works.

In recent years, his performances in films like Student of the Year, Do Dooni Chaar, Kapoor & Sons, D-Day, 102 Not Out and Mulk have been acclaimed.

Rishi Kapoor is survived by his actor-wife Neetu Kapoor, with whom he did several films, son Ranbir, one of the top stars of the industry at the moment, and daughter Riddhima.

