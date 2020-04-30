Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Amitabh Bachchan 'destroyed' With Demise Of Former Co-star

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who was suffering from cancer, passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. His co-star of many films, Amitabh Bachchan was shocked to hear the news. Big B took to Twitter to share that he felt ‘’destroyed.’

Here’s the tweet:

T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..

I am destroyed ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan's post was the first to announce the bereavement, which was confirmed by Rishi Kapoor's team.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor shared screen space in numerous films, most notably in the iconic Amar Akbar Anthony. Big B had played Anthony, while Rishi had enacted the role of Akbar, with late Vinod Khanna completed the trio with Amar. They also worked together in films like Coolie, Naseerb, Kabhie Kabhie, and most recently 102 Not Out.

Big B had recently shared a throwback picture with Rishi Kapoor on social media.

Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. His brother Randhir Kapoor had stated that he was facing difficulty in breathing and speaking. The veteran actor had been diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had undergone treatment for close to a year in the USA.

Rishi Kapoor had shot to fame with the role of a child actor in his father, legendary actor-director Raj Kapoor’s film Mera Naam Joker, that fetched him a National Award for Best Child Actor in 1970.

His claim to fame was Bobby opposite Dimple Kapadia, also directed by his father, a film where his romantic image gave him overnight stardom in 1973.

Nagina, Karz, Chandni, Sagar, Kabhi Kabhi, were some of his other notable works.

In recent years, his performances in films like Student of the Year, Do Dooni Chaar, Kapoor & Sons, D-Day, 102 Not Out and Mulk have been acclaimed.

Rishi Kapoor is survived by his actor-wife Neetu Kapoor, with whom he did several films, son Ranbir, one of the top stars of the industry at the moment, and daughter Riddhima.

Image credit: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan

