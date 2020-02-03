'Rishi Kapoor Is Better And Will Be Discharged Soon': Producer Honey Trehan

Rishi Kapoor had close fight with cancer last year. The star was getting treated out of the country for the same. The star's fans came out in huge numbers to pray for his well-being. He later got well and was released with a clean bill of health. His fans once again got tensed when the news of him being hospitalised in New Delhi surfaced on Friday.

Producer Honey Trehan says Rishi Kapoor is better now

There were also reports that Ranbir Kapoor had flown to New Delhi to be with Rishi Kapoor. He was accompanied by his rumoured partner, Alia Bhatt. The news picked up when Rishi, Neetu, Ranbir, and Alia were all missing from Ranbir's cousin Armaan Jain's Mehendi ceremony following which fans quickly connected the dots.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone Announces Her Next; Will Adapt 'The Intern' With Rishi Kapoor

Talking about his health earlier with a leading portal, Kapoor had revealed that he had an infection and is getting treated for it. Earlier on Monday, Honey Trehan, producer of the Rishi Kapoor starrer Sharmaji Namkeen gave an update about the actor's health to a leading newspaper. He said that he met Kapoor at the hospital and that he is better now. He added that he will be discharged soon. Trehan further added that they had a shoot scheduled for Monday, but Rishi Kapoor will not be a part of that. He revealed that Rishi will be joining the cast and crew next week in Mumbai.

ALSO READ | Rishi Kapoor Shares Priceless Baby Photo With Lata Mangeshkar; His Note Is A Must-read

On the work front

Rishi Kapoor recently announced that he will be a part of the official Bollywood remake of The Intern and will star alongside Deepika Padukone. This will mark Deepika's second collaboration with Rishi Kapoor after the 2009 film, Love Aaj Kal. He was last seen in Emraan Hashmi's thriller The Body. Besides Sharmaji Namkeen he will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming sports drama Toofan.

ALSO READ | 5 Times Rishi Kapoor Opened His 'pitara' Of Old Photos To Share Them On Twitter

ALSO READ | Rishi Kapoor On Reports Of Hospitalisation: Had An Infection, Getting It Treated

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.