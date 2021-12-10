Rishi Kapoor, Little Ranbir & Riddhima Feature In Neetu Kapoor's Christmas Decorations

A couple of days ahead of Christmas, Rishi Kapoor's wife, Neetu Kapoor has begun doing preparations for the festival. She recently shared a beautiful glimpse of her Christmas decorations on social media for all her fans that depicted some of their unseen family photos including Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Neetu Kapoor recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture of her Christmas decorations to the Instagram stories. In the picture, she gave a glimpse of a corner in the house where she kept the decorated Christmas tree with a set of memorable photos hanging on the wall. In the first one, Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor can be seen wearing casual attire while posing with their little kids, Ranbir and Riddhima. In the second one, she added a picture of her daughter, Riddhima, and her husband while in the last one, Rishi Kapoor can be seen sporting a black suit while posing with presumably little Ranbir. In the caption, she stated "that happy feeling" and added emojis of a Christmas tree, a Santa Claus and pink hearts. Take a look-

Image: Instagram/@neetu54

Neetu Kapoor's movies

Neetu Kapoor was last seen in the movies namely Do Dooni Chaar, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Besharam in which she essayed pivotal roles opposite the late actor and her husband, Rishi Kapoor. She is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming comedy-drama movie, Jug Jug Jeeyo, in which she will be seen featuring alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Manish Paul, Prajakta Koli and others. Directed by Raj Mehta, the movie has been scheduled to release on 24 June 2022.

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming films

Ranbir Kapoor has currently a lot on his plate as he is gearing up for four of his movies expected to release in the coming year. The actor will be seen in the highly-anticipated movie, Brahmastra, written and directed by Ayan Mukerji. He will also be featured in Karan Malhotra's Shamshera in which he will be sharing screen space with Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Saurabh Shukla, Ronit Roy and others. The movie will hit the theatres on 18 March 2022. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is also working on Luv Ranjan's untitled movie as well as Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

