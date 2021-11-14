Joining the list of celebrities showcasing their goofy yet adorable childhood pictures on the occasion of Children's Day is actor Neetu Kapoor, who uploaded a video montage filled with stills of her days as a child artiste.

The actor, who has worked in myriad films during her childhood, received overwhelming compliments from the likes of Anil Kapoor, Soni Razdan, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni among others, who flocked the comments section with red heart emoticons.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, November 14, the Do Kaliyaan actor uploaded the 30-second clip, showcasing her in myriad avatars on screen while being clad in pigtails and frocks. She added Roja's song Dil Hai Chota Sa, Choti Si Asha in the background and wrote, "Happy Children's Day,", In no time, Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan and her Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-star Anil Kapoor dropped love-filled comments. Her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also replied by writing," Samu Senior" (with reference to her daughter Samara). Take a look.

Neetu Kapoor's post comes shortly after she concluded filming Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a mirror selfie from her vanity van and wrote," Finally wrapped #jugjuggjeeyo was such a wonderful experience made some Lovely friends gained confidence which was so needed at that time .. this movie will always be very special."

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is an upcoming comedy-drama film directed by Raj Mehta, which narrates the tale of two couples from two different generations. Apart from the aforementioned stars, Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul will also be seen in supporting roles. The comedy-drama also marks veteran Neetu Kapoor's comeback to Hindi cinema after her appearance in Ranbir Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor starrer Besharam.

The cast and crew commenced the shoot in November 2020 in Chandigarh, where Varun and Neetu contracted the COVID-19 virus, causing 8-month hiatus in filming. The shoot was then resumed sometime in August this year, with the leading actors sharing several BTS clips from the sets. Other details, including the film's premiere date, are being kept under wraps.

