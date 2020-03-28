Rishi Kapoor Marvels Over 'Technological Mujra', Calls It A Good Pass Time In Lockdown

Rishi Kapoor's social media has always been full of hilarious and snarky posts, as the veteran actor does not shy away from stating his opinion in creative ways. With the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, Rishi Kapoor is quarantined inside his house just like everyone else. However, that has not stopped him from keeping in touch with his fans on social media. Recently, Rishi Kapoor shared a hilarious TikTok video on his official Twitter page and claimed that he was impressed by the modern idea of 'Technological Mujra'.

Rishi Kapoor shares a hilarious video on 'Technological Mujra'

Also Read | Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff enjoys sunbathing in her balcony amidst lockdown

2020 Technological Mujra. Ghar mein hi paisa rehta hai. Good past time these days instead of boredom. pic.twitter.com/nNvN6OjYON — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 28, 2020

Above is the video that was shared online by Rishi Kapoor on his Twitter page. In the caption for the video, Rishi Kapoor introduces his fans to 2020's 'Technological Mujra'. Rishi Kapoor then calls it a good pass time these days .

Also Read | London's iconic Abbey Road repainted amid coronavirus lockdown

In the TikTok video, a man pretends to be drunk and watches a woman dancing in his laptop. He then throws money at his laptop's screen, imitating what is done in real life during Mujra's in bars. The video hilariously showcases how people are trying to keep themselves entertained during the coronavirus lockdown.

Later, Rishi Kapoor shared a few more tweets where he requested the government to reopen alcohol shops during the lockdown. Rishi Kapoor argued that alcohol was useful to relieve stress, not only for those stuck inside their homes, but also for those who were actively fighting against the pandemic, like healthcare professionals.

Also Read | Tippler commits suicide upset at not getting liquor during lockdown

State governments desperately need the money from the excise. Frustration should not add up with depression. As it is pee to rahe hain legalize kar do no hypocrisy. My thoughts. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 28, 2020

Think. Government should for sometime in the evening open all licensed liquor stores. Don’t get me wrong. Man will be at home only what with all this depression, uncertainty around. Cops,doctors,civilians etc... need some release. Black mein to sell ho hi raha hai. ( cont. 2) — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 28, 2020

Also Read | Amid lockdown, helpline set up for stranded J&K residents in Delhi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.