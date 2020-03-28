The Debate
Rishi Kapoor Marvels Over 'Technological Mujra', Calls It A Good Pass Time In Lockdown

Bollywood News

Rishi Kapoor recently posted a hilarious TikTok video on his social media that featured 'Technological Mujra'. He also called it a good pass time in lockdown

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor's social media has always been full of hilarious and snarky posts, as the veteran actor does not shy away from stating his opinion in creative ways. With the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, Rishi Kapoor is quarantined inside his house just like everyone else. However, that has not stopped him from keeping in touch with his fans on social media. Recently, Rishi Kapoor shared a hilarious TikTok video on his official Twitter page and claimed that he was impressed by the modern idea of 'Technological Mujra'. 

Rishi Kapoor shares a hilarious video on 'Technological Mujra'

Above is the video that was shared online by Rishi Kapoor on his Twitter page. In the caption for the video, Rishi Kapoor introduces his fans to 2020's 'Technological Mujra'. Rishi Kapoor then calls it a good pass time these days . 

In the TikTok video, a man pretends to be drunk and watches a woman dancing in his laptop. He then throws money at his laptop's screen, imitating what is done in real life during Mujra's in bars. The video hilariously showcases how people are trying to keep themselves entertained during the coronavirus lockdown.

Later, Rishi Kapoor shared a few more tweets where he requested the government to reopen alcohol shops during the lockdown. Rishi Kapoor argued that alcohol was useful to relieve stress, not only for those stuck inside their homes, but also for those who were actively fighting against the pandemic, like healthcare professionals. 

