Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Shroff Enjoys Sunbathing In Her Balcony Amidst Lockdown

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, while many celebrities are indulging in cooking and cleaning their house, Krishna Shroff spent her time sunbathing in her balcony at home, in Mumbai. Krishna Shroff was seen burning all the calories in an intense workout with her alleged boyfriend, in the balcony.

Krishna Shroff sets the temperature soaring with her workout videos

Krishna Shroff shared videos of her workout on her Instagram account and was seen in a black bikini, in her balcony. In the video that she shared, Tiger Shroff’s sister was seen balancing herself on her boyfriend Eban Hyams, while a song played in the background.

Also Read: Baaghi 3 Reviews: Tiger Shroff Called "Rambo Of Indian Cinema" By Fans

Along with the video, Krishna Shroff also shared that she is making the best out of every situation and is taking everything positively that has been thrown her way. She also urged people to stay healthy and positive by keeping the mind healthy and happy. The actor spread positivity through her picture and also urged people to stay safe and sound in the time of crisis.

Also Read: 'Baaghi 3' BO Collections: Tiger Shroff-starrer Crosses Rs 50 Cr Mark In Its First Weekend

Krishna Shroff has been dating her boyfriend Eban Hyams for a while now and often posts pictures with him on Instagram. When she shared the video, her brother Tiger Shroff commented with a puke emoji on the post while his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani commented fire emojis on the post. Tiger Shroff is often seen pulling his sister Krishna Shroff's leg on her Instagram posts. Krishna Shroff also has an exclusive collection of bikinis and often shares pictures in her bikinis on her Instagram account, showing off her tattoos.

Also Read: 'Baaghi 3' Starring Tiger Shroff Beats Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' At BO

Also Read: Tiger Shroff Asks His Fans To Help 'selfless Warriors' By Staying Indoors During Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.