Rishi Kapoor Made A Little Hut In Gulmarg Iconic With One Song: Omar Abdullah Bids Goodbye

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah remembering actor Rishi Kapoor on his demise on Thursday said, "From Bobby to Karz to Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai, your movies & some of the dialogues have been such an integral part of my childhood".

Abdullah added that Rishi Kapoor made a "little hut" in Gulmarg, an iconic place with one song. "Farewell and thank you for the memories," Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

From Bobby to Karz to Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai, your movies & some of the dialogues have been such an integral part of my childhood. You made a little hut in Gulmarg an iconic place with one song. Farewell @chintskap & thankyou for the memories. #riprishikapoor — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 30, 2020

Omar Abdullah's reference is to the iconic number 'Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho... Aur Chabhi Kho Jaye' from the film Bobby.

Rishi Kapoor passed away at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on Thursday after being admitted there on Wednesday.

Rishi Kapoor's team has issued a statement that reads as follows:

"He’s no more with us. Took his last breath today morning at the hospital. Black day."

Rishi Kapoor's family has issued a statement that reads as follows:

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and he returned to India from New York in September last year, after his cancer treatment. In 1973, Rishi Kapoor made his film debut as an adult, with Bobby, opposite Dimple Kapadia. The actor's last Bollywood film was the 2018 film 102 Not Out alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The actor had an illustrious career spanning for more than 55 years. Rishi Kapoor's demise comes a day after fellow actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai.

