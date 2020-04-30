Rishi Kapoor No More: WB Mamata Banerjee Pays Tribute To How He Endured Illness; Hails Him

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the loss of an iconic & versatile actor as Rishi Kapoor passed away at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on Thursday after being admitted there on Wednesday.

The WB CM recalled the glorious film career of Rishi Kapoor spanning across 150 films and lauded the actor for having dealt with illness with dignity and grace. Taking to Twitter, Mamata Banerjee said that she was extremely saddened and heartbroken to hear about the loss of such a legend.

READ | Rishi Kapoor No More: Rajinikanth Heartbroken At Demise Of 'dearest Friend'; Issues Post

WB CM pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Deeply shocked & saddened at the demise of the iconic & versatile film actor #RishiKapoor. A National Film Award winner, he acted in more than than 150 films. He endured his illness with dignity and grace. My condolences to his family, friends, fans & the entire film fraternity. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 30, 2020

READ | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals What 'siesta Time' Looks Like In Chopra-Jonas House

The actor's family has issued a statement that reads as follows:

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way."

READ | Irrfan Khan No More: Team India Coach Ravi Shastri Pays Tribute To Exceptional Artist

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. He went to the USA for treatment along with his wife Neetu Kapoor. His son Ranbir and actor-girlfriend Alia Bhatt, daughter Riddhima and many other stars had visited him at that time. He returned to India last year and signed films like the remake of Intern opposite Deepika Padukone and Sharmaji Namkeen alongside Juhi Chawla.

In February, he was admitted to a Delhi hospital after taking ill during shooting. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the film The Body opposite Emraan Hashmi. The actor had an illustrious career spanning for more than 55 years. His blockbuster hits include Karz Bobby, Do Dooni Chaar Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony, Hum Kisi se Kam Nahi, Agneepath, Chandni, etc.

Rishi Kapoor's demise comes a day after fellow actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai.

READ | Irrfan Khan Gets Glowing Tribute From US Envoy To India; 'His Loss Will Be Deeply Felt'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.