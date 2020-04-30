Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt And Others Mourn The Loss

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away on April 30 at the age of 67. The actor had been battling health issues for quite some time and was recently admitted to the hospital. His wife and actor Neetu Kapoor was by his side as he breathed his last. Industry insiders like Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Chunky Panday and several others paid their last respects.

Celebs pay respects to Rishi Kapoor

Suniel Shetty took to social media to pay his last respects to the two renowned actors of Bollywood who died in the past two days. He shared a picture of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan from their film, D-Day. In the caption, Suniel Shetty also added, “He only takes the best”.

Sanjay Dutt was heartbroken to hear the news of the sad demise of Rishi Kapoor. The duo had worked together in 1993 romance flick, Sahibaan. He shared a heart-wrenching note expressing how his “dear Chintu sir” has been an inspiration to him throughout his career.

Chunky Panday had worked alongside Rishi Kapoor in the comic film, Housefull. Recalling the same, Chunky Panday took to his social media to share a few pictures from the sets of the film. He also added, “my inspiration will miss you the most Chintuji”.

Chunky Panday’s wife, Bhavna Pandey also shared her grief on social media. She shared a picture of Rishi Kapoor from one of his earlier movies. She also mentioned how Rishi Kapoor is her, “All-Time Favourite”.

Randeep Hooda also shared a lovely picture of himself alongside Rishi Kapoor as he grieved the loss. He recalled how Rishi Kapoor always encouraged him to do better. He also mentioned how Rishi Kapoor is an actor “par excellence”.

Pooja Batra also took to social media to share the grief of losing her “fav”. She also added, “You had the spark that only a chosen few have. I feel blessed to have had the honour to work with you”.

Rishi Kapoor’s family shared a statement with his fans confirming the news that read: “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way”.

Rishi Kapoor had been diagnosed with cancer in 2018. The actor was then in New York for more than a year for his treatment. Rishi Kapoor had returned to India last year in September after his recovery. Rishi Kapoor’s brother Randhir Kapoor had shared yesterday that he had been admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

