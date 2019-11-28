Rishi Kapoor Praises Ayushmann & Ranbir; Says Actors Need To Work On Their Mind, Not Body

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is one of India's most renowned actors and a relevant figure in the industry even to this day. The actor made his debut in the 1970 film Mera Naam Joker and has worked in the Bollywood industry for nearly five decades. The veteran actor also has an upcoming movie titled The Body that is currently in the works and is set to release this year on December 13, 2019. Rishi Kapoor recently gave an interview to an Indian news agency where he talked about what advice he would give to the new generation of actors in Bollywood.

Rishi Kapoor's advice to the next generation of Bollywood stars

Read|Anil Kapoor A 'cute Brat': Rishi Kapoor Reveals What Kept Them United In Decades-old Pic

When Rishi was asked what his advice for the budding actors of Bollywood would be, he replied by saying that the actors of the current age are more interested in building up their bodies. He continued by saying that new actors concentrate more on physical exercise rather than emotional exercise, which is more important for actors. He said that they should work more on their mind than on their body, as, if they develop acting skills, then they will surely become successful actors.

He added that if they do not have the acting chops, then they will simply be replaceable. Rishi then gives his own example by saying that he himself does not have a good body. However, he still gets roles because he works on perfecting his character in every film that he is featured in.

Read|Celebrities Who Have Fought Cancer; Rishi Kapoor To Yuvraj Singh

Further on, Rishi also says that he might be old but he has inspired a few newer actors. He praises actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and even names his son, Ranbir Kapoor. He says that none of them have great muscles, because muscles do not make the actor. He adds that spending time in the gym will only make you spend money and not ensure a career in acting. He even refers to Amitabh Bachchan, saying that the legendary Bollywood superstar also does not have a great body but is loved anyways for his amazing talent.

Read|Emraan Hashmi Was In Touch With Rishi Kapoor During His Treatment; Details

Read|Rishi Kapoor 'upset' With Govt Naming Places Only After Politicians, Asks An Impt Question

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.