Rishi Kapoor Reiterates 'Emergency' In His Cryptic Tweet Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

On March 26, Rishi Kapoor wrote, "Dear fellow Indians. We must and have to declare EMERGENCY. Look at what’s happening all over the country!", and yet again on March 31, the veteran actor reiterated, "Aaj ye hua kal kya kya hona hai? That is why I said we need the military out. Emergency." (Translation: Today this happened, what will happen tomorrow?)

Rishi Kapoor's cryptic tweet doesn't clearly mention what he's hinting at when he says, 'Today this happened' but the actor yet again suggested that 'Emergency' must be called out amid Coronavirus pandemic in India.

Veteran actor's tweet received mixed responses with some agreeing with him and while some saying 'have some patience'. One user wrote, "I second that idea - Get the military out and kick some butt!!! Enough is enough. We sit at home while fools step out and the cases just continue to grow!!!"

Another said, "Coronavirus is a serious stuff. It needs to be dealt with very strong measures. I agree with you. Stay safe" [sic]

Sir please have some patience.Whatever we need to do ,we need to do it within the limits of democracy — CA Varun Mehra (@varunmehra) March 31, 2020

Aaj ye hua kal kya kya hona hai? That is why I said we need the military out. Emergency. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 31, 2020

The Kapoor & Sons actor on Saturday said the state and central governments should let the licensed liquor shops operate in the evening during the 21-day lockdown period. In a Twitter post, the actor said liquor is a major source of revenue for the government and is already being sold illegally everywhere in the country.

"Think. Government should for sometime in the evening open all licensed liquor stores. Don't get me wrong. Man will be at home only what with all this depression, uncertainty around. Cops, doctors, civilians etc... need some release. Black mein to sell ho hi raha hai (It is already being sold in black) (sic)," Kapoor wrote.

"State governments desperately need the money from the excise. Frustration should not add up with depression. As it is everyone is drinking so legalise it no hypocrisy. My thoughts," he said in another post.

(With PTI inputs)

