Rishi Kapoor Reveals Interesting Details About Anil Kapoor's First Look From 'Takht'

Takht is Anil Kapoor's first period film and Rishi Kapoor while wishing the actor on his birthday revealed some interesting details about his character. Rishi Kapoor took to his Twitter handle and said that his first look from 'Takht' was outstanding. He also said that he looked majestic and royal. Fans definitely can't keep calm and are eager to see Anil Kapoor's first look.

@AnilKapoor Many Happy returns of the day Patton,God Bless! Last night Karan showed me your look in “Takht”-outstanding. So majestic and Royal and you looked so handsome. Good luck! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 24, 2019

For those unaware, Kapoor, will reportedly play the role of Shahjahan in the film set in the Mughal era. Anil in an interview said he is equal parts scared and confident about working on the historical drama. "I am slowly getting into it. I'll be able tell you what my headspace would be close to the filming. But at the moment it's mixed emotions. Excited, worried, apprehensive, confident. It takes time to get... Your character builds slowly. So I'm processing that now, (sic)" Kapoor told PTI.

Anil Kapoor's Next projects

Anil Kapoor was last seen in Anees Bazmee's film Pagalpanti 'which also featured Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Ileana D'Cruz, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Urvashi Rautela. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, the film released on November 22. The actor recently wrapped shooting for 'Malang'. He will next be seen in 'Mumbai Saga', 'Bindra biopic' and Karan Johar's 'Takht'.

What's next for Rishi Kapoor?

Though Sharmaji Namkeen is set to be the first film that Rishi Kapoor will shoot for post his return from the USA, he had multiple films releasing during this phase. He featured in Jhootha Kahin Ka a few weeks ago. Another film of his, The Body, released on December 13. The movie features Rishi Kapoor in the role of an investigating officer and it also stars Emraan Hashmi, Shobhita Dhulipala, and Vedhika.

Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla... The popular jodi to star in a family comedy... Sony Pictures Intl Prod India and MacGuffin Pictures announce their first collaboration... Directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia, who has co-written the film with Supratik Sen... Filming begins in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/UWySRGlfdg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 17, 2018

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.