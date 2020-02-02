Rishi Kapoor Takes A Jibe At FM Nirmala Sitharaman, Asks An Important Question

A day after the Union Budget 2020 was announced, Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor took to his Twitter handle to take a jibe at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Rishi shared his 'thought' and asked an important question — how does she deal with local vendors at the door? Does she bargain and negotiate? For those unaware, politicians, industry bodies and entrepreneurs have expressed mixed reactions to the Union Budget 2020-21.

Union Budget 2020: MK Stalin terms budget as 'pro-rich,anti-middle class & direction-less'

Just had a thought. Respected Union finance Madame Nirmala Sitharaman whist preparing the Indian annual budget must talk a trillion rupees there a trillion rupees here. Billion would be small denominator. (Continued) — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 2, 2020

How does she as housewife deal with local vendors or dudhwala at the door. Does she haggle. Aat Anna kam karo sava rupaya aur kam kar. Strange na?This is life! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 2, 2020

The Union Budget speech

Sitharaman commenced the budget speech by stressing that this was a budget to boost the income and enhance purchasing power. She noted that the fundamentals of the economy were strong, inflation had been contained, banks had been cleaned up and formalisation of the economy had taken place during the NDA government’s first term in office. Moreover, she talked about the positive impact after the introduction of GST and paid homage to the late Arun Jaitley for his invaluable contribution.

Budget 2020: NCP leader Nawab Malik criticises the budget, says it will confuse citizens

Thereafter, she listed the success of government schemes such as PMAY, Ayushmann Bharat, financial inclusion, etc. After this, she dedicated her speech to elaborate on the three prominent themes of the budget- aspirational India, economic development and caring society.

On January 31, the government presented the economic survey which gave an overview of how the economy fared in 2019. The Indian economy gained a lead ahead of the UK and France to gain the fifth position in terms of GDP by making a 2.3 trillion dollar economy.

According to the economic survey 2020, despite a slowdown in the Indian economy, it has managed to stay afloat in the global slowdown, faring better than the BRICS nations such as Brazil, Russia, South Africa and is on par with China.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik gives mixed response to Union Budget 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.