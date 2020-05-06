Rishi Kapoor Was 'brutally Honest', Says Rajma Chawal Director Leena Yadav

Filmmaker Leena Yadav, who directed Rishi Kapoor for his Netflix film Rajma Chawal, was recently interviewed by a news agency. The director recalled Rishi to be a brutally honest person who was driven by his passion for life. She recalled that the first time she went to see him and told him about the film, he asked her who else was there in the film.

Leena Yadav added that she likes people who are brutally honest especially in the industry because people are usually nice to each other for a reason there. She recalled Rishi Kapoor to be a happy and a delightful man with a lot of wisdom and said he had the nature of an explorer. Yadav also shared that he would walk down the lanes of Chandni Chowk and talk to shopkeepers who have owned the shops for like 50 years.

Leena Yadav also added that Rishi Kapoor would also eat street food and suggested all of them to try it. She said that Kapoor loved his food, his fans, and loved talking about cinema. She added that when one sees Rishi Kapoor, they see passion. Leena disagreed when she was asked the late actor having an image of being outspoken in public and intimidated many.

The filmmaker revealed that Rishi Kapoor was moody but never intimidating and added that it was why he managed to work with all the newcomers in her film. Leena Yadav added that as a director, she never sees it as a problem when someone tells her that the scene is not going well directly. She finds it easy to have a conversation then, in order to improve.

Leena Yadav revealed how Rishi Kapoor did not think just about his character and would think about how the overall story turns out. She said that Kapoor advised her to make Rajma Chawal with stars so that it gets better mileage. When Kapoor started explaining to her why he is not the right fit for her film, she became more confident in making it with him.

Finally giving in, Rishi Kapoor asked Leena Yadav to narrate the story to him. She revealed that he loved it and came on board for Rajma Chawal. According to Leena, the actor held the experience of the great Kapoor lineage and at the same time the innocence and mood of a child.

Answering how she would like to remember him, the Rajma Chawal director said that Rishi Kapoor started his career at a point of time when natural acting was almost non-existent in the mainstream. She added that Kapoor established it as his style that no one could copy because what he brought to the character was his interpretation that was based on his observation. Yadav said that she wants to remember him as a natural actor with a lot of passion and that he was a happy man.

