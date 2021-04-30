Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary: Twitterati Pays Tribute - 'Legends Never Die'

Last year on Apr 30, Bollywood lost one of its most iconic and talented veteran stars, Rishi Kapoor. He took his last breath at Sir HN Reliance Foundation hospital in Mumbai. Rishi Kapoor's death was not only a shock for the Kapoor family but his sudden death sent shockwaves across the nation among his fans and followers. The star was battling Leukaemia (blood cancer) for the past two years and had undergone treatment for it in New York for a year. As celebs and fans mourn on Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary, here's how Twitterati paid tribute to the actor.

Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary, Twitterati pays tribute

On Twitter, '#RishiKapoor' has been trending on number 24. One of the Twitter users shared throwback stills from Rishi Kapoor's movies. A user named Shivani Mohan posted stills from Mera Naam Joker, Amar Akbar Anthony, Bobby, among other films. Remembering the superstar on his death anniversary, the user said, "Thank you for the enjoyable, light hearted, warm, fun, sensitive & spontaneous cinema you represented". Shivani Mohan also added, "Today is ‘the’ anniversary".

Remembering #RishiKapoor on his death anniversary. Thank you for the enjoyable, light hearted, warm, fun, sensitive & spontaneous cinema you represented. ðŸ™ðŸŒ¸ðŸ¥°ðŸ¤© Today is ‘the’ anniversary. pic.twitter.com/aespmexflH — Shivani Mohan (@Chevane) April 30, 2021

Actor Shruti Gera took to her Twitter handle and shared throwback pics with Rishi Kapoor. As mentioned in Shruti's Twitter post, the actors worked together in an unreleased film. Talking about the same, Gera said, "It doesn’t matter if our movie never released; I will cherish every moment spent with you forever". She also added, "You’re missed dearest #RishiKapoor ji . Be our guiding light always, loads of love".

It doesn’t matter if our movie never released; I will cherish every moment spent with you forever. It was special, very special playing your daughter . You’re missed dearest #RishiKapoor ji . Be our guiding light always, loads of love â¤ï¸ðŸ™ @chintskap pic.twitter.com/P8YhWQ6UqD — Shruti Gera (@shrutigera) April 30, 2021

Another Twitter user named Akshay Gupta tweeted a monochrome picture of Rishi Kapoor. The user also penned a note dedicated to the late actor. Sharing the Twitter post, the user said, "Here’s to the legend we lost a year ago".

An actor for all seasons, connected generations together. A born star whose acting prowess remains unmatched.



For all those years gone by, he will be remembered for generations to come.



Here’s to the legend we lost a year ago, #RememberingRishiKapoor #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/LX5CEUdCos — Akshay Gupta (@akshaygupta2209) April 30, 2021

A Twitter user penned a heartfelt poem for the late star. The user wrote, "à¤œà¥€à¤µà¤¨ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ à¤›à¥‹à¤Ÿà¥‡ à¤¸à¤¹à¥€, à¤¹à¤® à¤­à¥€ à¤¬à¤¡à¤¼à¥‡ à¤¦à¤¿à¤² à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥‡ à¤•à¤² à¤•à¥€ à¤¹à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤«à¤¼à¥à¤°à¥à¤¸à¤¤ à¤•à¤¹à¤¾à¤, à¤¸à¥‹à¤šà¥‡à¤‚ à¤œà¥‹ à¤¹à¤® à¤®à¤¤à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥‡" which means 'Life is small but we all are big-hearted people, we don't have time to think about tomorrow, we think carefree'. The user also added Rishi Kapoor's pictures with Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor.

A peek into more Twitter reactions

A journey that started with BOBBY and went on with his iconic roles & dialogues that created an evergreen impression into the Film Industry & among Fans! Remembering Lt #RishiKapoor Ji on his Death Anniversary! Paying tribute to the Legend who will always rule our hearts!ðŸ™ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/himbrZp9xr — Astrologer Dr Prem Sharma (@premastrologer) April 30, 2021

Rishi kapoor sir ko mere taraf se

great actor ko unki punyatithi par

Vinarm shraddhanjali arpit karta hun. #RishiKapoor @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/Q3AuobZOG4 — Sharique khan (@Sharique934014) April 30, 2021