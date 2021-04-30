Last Updated:

Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary: Twitterati Pays Tribute - 'Legends Never Die'

Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary is observed on Apr 30. The actor passed away in 2020 after fighting Leukaemia (blood cancer) for the past two years.

Written By
Riddhi Adsul
Source - Still from Bobby

Source - Still from Bobby


Last year on Apr 30, Bollywood lost one of its most iconic and talented veteran stars, Rishi Kapoor. He took his last breath at Sir HN Reliance Foundation hospital in Mumbai. Rishi Kapoor's death was not only a shock for the Kapoor family but his sudden death sent shockwaves across the nation among his fans and followers. The star was battling Leukaemia (blood cancer) for the past two years and had undergone treatment for it in New York for a year. As celebs and fans mourn on Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary, here's how Twitterati paid tribute to the actor. 

Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary, Twitterati pays tribute 

On Twitter, '#RishiKapoor' has been trending on number 24. One of the Twitter users shared throwback stills from Rishi Kapoor's movies. A user named Shivani Mohan posted stills from Mera Naam Joker, Amar Akbar Anthony, Bobby, among other films. Remembering the superstar on his death anniversary, the user said, "Thank you for the enjoyable, light hearted, warm, fun, sensitive & spontaneous cinema you represented". Shivani Mohan also added, "Today is ‘the’ anniversary". 

Actor Shruti Gera took to her Twitter handle and shared throwback pics with Rishi Kapoor. As mentioned in Shruti's Twitter post, the actors worked together in an unreleased film. Talking about the same, Gera said, "It doesn’t matter if our movie never released; I will cherish every moment spent with you forever". She also added, "You’re missed dearest #RishiKapoor ji . Be our guiding light always, loads of love". 

READ | BAFTA pays tribute to Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor during 'In Memoriam', fans get emotional

Another Twitter user named Akshay Gupta tweeted a monochrome picture of Rishi Kapoor. The user also penned a note dedicated to the late actor. Sharing the Twitter post, the user said, "Here’s to the legend we lost a year ago". 

READ | Amitabh Bachchan remembers Rishi Kapoor as 'Ajooba' turns 30; says 'Saathi chale gaye'

A Twitter user penned a heartfelt poem for the late star. The user wrote, "à¤œà¥€à¤µà¤¨ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ à¤›à¥‹à¤Ÿà¥‡ à¤¸à¤¹à¥€, à¤¹à¤® à¤­à¥€ à¤¬à¤¡à¤¼à¥‡ à¤¦à¤¿à¤² à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥‡ à¤•à¤² à¤•à¥€ à¤¹à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤«à¤¼à¥à¤°à¥à¤¸à¤¤ à¤•à¤¹à¤¾à¤, à¤¸à¥‹à¤šà¥‡à¤‚ à¤œà¥‹ à¤¹à¤® à¤®à¤¤à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥‡" which means 'Life is small but we all are big-hearted people, we don't have time to think about tomorrow, we think carefree'. The user also added Rishi Kapoor's pictures with Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor. 

READ | Riddhima Kapoor digs out 'priceless' family pic feat Rishi Kapoor and brothers

A peek into more Twitter reactions

 

READ | Neetu Kapoor wishes fans on Ram Navami 2021 with husband Rishi Kapoor's video; watch
READ | Jaya Prada dances with Danish Mohd on 'Dafliwale', says 'he looks like Rishi Kapoor'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT