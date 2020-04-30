Rishi Kapoor's Death: Neetu Kapoor And Armaan Jain Spotted Outside Hospital | Watch

The sudden death of actor Rishi Kapoor has left a void in the film industry. The actor passed away on April 30, 2020, at Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital. The hospital is currently surrounded by several media persons as they are waiting to click pictures of Rishi Kapoor’s family or record a statement. As per the video shared by paparazzi, one can spot Neetu Kapoor and Armaan Jain sitting in the car as they were on their way to the hospital. Watch the video below.

It has also been reported that Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aadar Jain and Alia Bhatt have also rushed to the hospital. The actors have also been clicked outside the hospital. Check out a few pictures of them.

Also read | WATCH: Rishi Kapoor speaks to Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know

Also read | Rishi Kapoor No More: Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Hansika Motwani Mourn The Loss

Rishi Kapoor's family issued an official statement about the actor's death

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

Also read | Rishi Kapoor Passes Away Aged 67 At Mumbai Hospital; Team Issues Statement

Also read | Rishi Kapoor's Death: Sonam Kapoor Says, 'I’m So Sorry, Couldn’t Say Bye Properly'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.