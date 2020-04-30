Rishi Kapoor's Death: Sonam Kapoor Says, 'I’m So Sorry, Couldn’t Say Bye Properly'

The untimely death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has left a void in the entire film industry. The actor passed away at the age of 67 in Mumbai this morning, i.e. on April 30, 2020, at HN Reliance Hospital. A number of his co-stars and fans have been expressing their sadness over the loss of the legendary artist. Sonam Kapoor was amongst the many celebrities who poured out her emotions on social media.

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to mourn the loss of Rishi Kapoor. She shared an adorable monochrome photo of her giving a kiss on Rishi Kapoor’s cheek. Along with the picture, she also wrote a small note which reads, “Rest in peace Chintu uncle... All my love to you. I’m so sorry we all couldn’t say bye properly.” The actor also shared a few photos on her Instagram stories. Check out the posts below.

Rishi Kapoor's family issued an official statement about the actor's demise

“Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.”

