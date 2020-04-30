Rishi Kapoor's Death: Poonam Dhillon Wished To Do A Film With The Late Actor

Actors Poonam Dhillon and Rishi Kapoor starred in serveral popular films together in the 80s. The actors featured together in about ten films like Sitamgar, Yeh Vaada Raha, Zamana, Biwi O Biwi, Ek Chadar Maili Si, and Tawaif. Poonam Dhillon who was deeply saddened to hear about Rishi Kapoor's demise, spoke about him in an interview with a media publication.

Also Read: WATCH: Rishi Kapoor speaks to Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: 'Will Always Be Remembered For His Performance', Says Mayawati

Here is what Poonam Dhillon said

Poonam Dhillon recalled the last time she met Rishi Kapoor. She said that they met at their common friends' party and he looked nice. She even thought that he was battled the disease. Poonam Dhillon even told Rishi Kapoor that they should do a film together and Rishi Kapoor replied to this saying definitely, if any good film offer comes their way they should definitely look into it.

Poonam Dhillon even said that she was looking forward to working with him again and she was also a huge admirer of his films. Poonam Dhillon also added that he is the most natural actor that Bollywood had. She said that the two would text each other on special occasions like birthdays, Diwali, and other festivals. She revealed that she had sent Rishi Kapoor a recent message wishing him good health.

Poonam Dhillon went on to say that it is not an easy time to talk about him. She also mentioned that she would miss him as a friend and a co-star. The actor also said that she did not think he was ready to go. She also mentioned that she does not think this was a perfect time. Poonam Dhillon further said that she cannot imagine what his children may be going through.

Poonam Dhillon expressed disappointment in not being able to visit the family during this time. Poonam Dhillon said that Rishi Kapoor will always be immortal, but she regrets not meeting him recently.

Rishi Kapoor's family issued an official statement about the actor's demise:

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food, and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognize the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor Passes Away Aged 67 At Mumbai Hospital; Team Issues Statement

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor's Demise Is 'so Unfair', Says Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.