Rishi Kapoor's demise is 'so unfair,' says filmmaker Sudhir Mishra

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra expressed his shock over the loss of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on April 30 after being admitted there on April 29. The director is heartbroken after the loss and wrote that visuals of Rishi Kapoor in the film Mera Naan Joker are continuously flashing in his mind.

Sudhir Mishra offers condolences to Rishi Kapoor on Twitter

The director took to his Twitter handle and paid his last respects to the Mulk actor. Sudhir wrote that passing away of Rishi is "so unfair" at this moment because he was excited about this new phase of his career. He had started to explore himself as an actor. Apart from Sudhir, other directors like Ashutosh Gowariker also paid homage to Rishi Kapoor.

Dont know why but images of Rishi Kapoor in Mera Naan Joker keep flashing through my mind.Strange times !Rishi Kapoors going is so unfair cos he’s was so excited about this new phase of his career .Finally he was exploring himself as an actor .I almost worked with him.Almost ..! — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) April 30, 2020

The family members of the veteran actor issued a statement after his demise and informed that he passed away at 8:45 am after a two-year battle with Leukemia. They said that he remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. The statement said that the actor was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over.

Rishi Kapoor's family issued an official statement about the actor's death

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food, and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognize the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

