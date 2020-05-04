Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Kareena Kapoor Khan Spotted Outside Ranbir Kapoor's Residence

On Monday evening, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted at Ranbir Kapoor's residence. Keeping the Coronavirus precautions in place, Kareena was accompanied by her driver, and both were spotted wearing masks.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's ashes were immersed in Banganga tank on Sunday. Videos from the Banganga tank with Ranbir, Neetu, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Sahni, Bharat Sahni, and Ayan Mukerjee performing the rituals were shared by paparazzi on their social media accounts.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 after suffering from leukemia for over two years at the age of 67. The National Award-winning actor was cremated on the same day in Mumbai. His demise, a day after the death of Irrfan Khan, left fans around the world in shock.

Family Statement

“Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way”.

