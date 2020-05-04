Neetu Kapoor expresses 'immense gratitude' to doctors, hospital after Rishi Kapoor's death

Neetu Kapoor conveyed her gratitude to the doctors and the hospital who treated Rishi Kapoor during his last days. The actor in a statement on Instagram on Monday, wrote that the family had gone through a ‘deep sense of loss’. She stated that the family had ‘immense gratitude’ towards the doctors at the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai where the veteran breathed his last.

Neetu Kapoor thanked, ‘from the bottom of her heart’ Dr Tarang Gianchandani and his team of doctors and nurses for treating her husband and advising the family ‘like he was their own’.

Along with the statement, she also posted a picture of the Rishi Kapoor and a throwback snap of the couple.

Here’s the post

Rishi Kapoor’s family, Neetu and son Ranbir Kapoor performed the prayers for the departed soul at their home in Bandra on Sunday. Ranbir, actor-girlfriend Alia Bhatt, close friend Ayan Mukerji were among those who immersed his ashes at the Banganga ghat in Mumbai the same day.

Rishi Kapoor passed away after suffering from leukemia for over two years at the age of 67. The National Award-winning actor was cremated on the same day in Mumbai. His demise, a day after the death of Irrfan Khan, left fans around the world in shock.

His family released the following statement on his death:

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

