Rishi Kapoor's Death: Kareena Shares 'Main Shayar To Nai' Song Featuring Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor on Thursday late evening took to her Instagram handle to share a one-minute thirty-second video from 'Hum Tum' featuring Rishi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, fighting cancer for two years, in Mumbai.

The video shows Rishi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan singing 'Main Shayar Toh Nahi' from the movie Bobby (1973) in Kunal Kohli's 'Hum Tum' (2004). The two played father and son in the film.

Rishi Kapoor's niece and Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor paid a heartwarming tribute to her 'Chintu uncle' by sharing a picture from the late actor's childhood. Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, Kareena's father, and Rishi Kapoor can be seen smiling and posing for the camera in this endearing photo. Kareena Kapoor has captioned it with the words, "The best boys I know... Papa and Chintu uncle."

Kareena, along with Saif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and others attended the funeral at the Chandanwadi crematorium in Mumbai.

Rishi Kapoor's funeral: Saif-Kareena and Ayan Mukerji attend actor's last rites

Statement from Rishi Kapoor's family

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

