Rishi Kapoor's Funeral: Saif-Kareena And Ayan Mukerji Attend Actor's Last Rites

Rishi Kapoor’s last rites were held at the Chandanwadi crematorium in Mumbai on this afternoon. Rishi Kapoor’s last rites were attended by his family and a few of the close aides of him. Rishi Kapoor breathed his last today i.e. on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was battling with cancer for two years. Among several family members, a few celebrities were also pictured attending Rishi Kapoor’s last rites.

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan also attended Rishi Kapoor’s last rites in Mumbai. Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji also attended Rishi Kapoor’s funeral. Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ayan Mukerji were present wearing white attire. The celebrities in attendance can be seen taking all the necessary precautions against the Coronavirus as they are seen with masks and gloves. The news of Rishi Kapoor’s tragic demise has shocked the entire nation and Bollywood to its core.

Rishi Kapoor last rites attended by Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji

The veteran actor was last seen on the big screen in The Body which released last year. Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima has been allowed to travel to Mumbai from Delhi. Rishi Kapoor’s family issued an official statement regarding the veteran actor’s demise. See it here.

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way.

