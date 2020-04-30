Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Simi Garewal Remembers 'dearest Friend & Co-star Chintu Darling'

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's death on April 30 has left the industry and audience devasted. Rishi Kapoor's co-star and a close friend Simi Garewal, took to her Twitter handle to express her grief.

Remembering her 'playmate', Simi wrote that there couldn't be the last goodbye. She also shared how 'Chintu', as Rishi is fondly called in the industry, used to make her laugh till she cried. Simi Garewal and Rishi Kapoor featured in films like Karz and Mera Naam Joker. Rishi Kapoor along with wife Neetu Kapoor had visited Australia (in 2016) and during their stay in the country, they also shot for Simi Garewal’s popular chat show – Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.

#RishiKapoor My Chintu darling has gone.. My dearest friend..my costar..my playmate. The one who used to make me laugh till I cried!

Now there are only tears..

No last goodbye. No funeral. No consoling embraces. Silence. Emptiness. Grief. — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor's Funeral: Mortal remains arrive at Chandanwadi Crematorium in Mumbai

