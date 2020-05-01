Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Veteran Actor Dilip Kumar And Saira Banu Share Fond Memories

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar and wife Saira Banu took to their Twitter handle to remember actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away on April 30. The 97-year-old actor remembered how he recently met the 'loving' Rishi hale and hearty.

The 67-year-old actor, who acted in over 150 films during his five-decade-long career, died on Thursday at HN Reliance hospital here after a two-year-long battle with leukemia. He was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium in the evening.

“Met loving #RishiKapoor hale and hearty recently.He always made it a point to affectionately come personally in our old traditional ways to give any invitation to family functions. Rishi always kept in touch n kept alive the bond of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor. RIP” SairaBanuKhan — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) May 1, 2020

Bollywood pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Huma Qureshi among others took to their Instagram handles to remember their loving 'Chintu Uncle' and paid tributes with heartwarming notes.

