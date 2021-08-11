Rishi Kapoor's Last Film, Sharmaji Namkeen To Release On His B'day, Confirms Juhi Chawla

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, last year due to leukaemia at the age of 67. The late actor breathed his last amidst the filming of Hitesh Bhatia's Sharmaji Namkeen which also marked his last screen-outing. After Kapoor's replacement, the movie is finally completed and gearing up for a release soon.

Juhi Chawla reveals Sharmaji Namkeen's release date

The late veteran actor was set to play the titular role in the movie for which he shot the majority of the scenes with actor Juhi Chawla earlier in 2020. After his death due to a prolonged fight with cancer, renowned actor Paresh Rawal stepped up to take the titular role. Giving a fresh update on the forthcoming movie, Chawla sat down for an exclusive interview with Indian Express and revealed the release date.

The 53-year-old actor announced that Sharmaji Namkeen will be released on Rishi Kapoor's 69th birth anniversary on September 4. Addressing the late actor as 'Chintuji', Chawla expressed her anticipation to release the movie next month. Produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Honey Trehan, she did not miss the opportunity to credit their determination to complete the movie despite the unfortunate incident.

Juhi Chawla on Sharmaji Namkeen

She further divulged details of the movie and how it was the 'sweetest, warmest and funniest scripts' she has ever read. The actor revealed she was excited about the film as soon as she heard the script as she felt every scene and dialogue of the movie was laughter-evoking. She also believed that Rishi Kapoor's role was 'tailor-made' for him and at some point revealed that she was jealous of how good of a role the late actor got to play.

Chawla believed that the actor's presence was prominent throughout the shoot as she could almost hear him recite his lines. The Sharmaji Namkeen team began shooting for the movie in January in Delhi before Kapoor's health started deteriorating. However, she assured that the entire team has the utmost fun while shooting together.

This would have marked Juhi Chawla and Rishi Kapoor's fourth movie together as they have earlier graced the big screens in Bol Radha Bol, Luck By Chance and Eena Meena Deeka.

Image - iamjuhichawla & rishi_kapoor_rk/Instagram

