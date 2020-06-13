Riteish Deshmukh Pens A Heartwarming Birthday Wish For 'brother' Aaditya Thackeray

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh took to his social media to pour in wishes for Aaditya Thackeray. The young politician, born on June 13, celebrates his 30th birthday this year. Along with Deshmukh, a lot of other celebrities also took to their social media to shower Thackeray with wishes for his birthday. Deshmukh posted a picture of the two, which seems to be clicked at an event, and penned down a wish for Aditya.

Riteish Deshmukh's birthday post for Aaditya Thackeray

The actor is seen dressed up in a royal blue-coloured shirt while Aaditya Thackeray is seen wearing a light blue checkered shirt. The picture is a candid click of the two from an event. Penning down a wish for him, Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "My dearest @adityathackeray - wishing you a very happy birthday my brother - more power to you & keep doing the good you are doing. Good health, happiness & love forever". [sic]

Riteish Deshmukh and Aaditya Thackeray are known to share a great bond with each other. They often congratulate each other on their achievements. Last year, when Thackeray was elected as an MLA, Riteish took to his social media to congratulate him. In the same thread, he also extended his wishes to Uddhav Thackeray on being sworn in as the CM of Maharashtra.

Many Congratulations to you too my friend @AUThackeray I wish you my best. pic.twitter.com/ubhOeHYn5z — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 28, 2019

Aaditya Thackeray, son of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and the grandson of Balasaheb Thackeray, is currently serving as Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment Government of Maharashtra. He is also an MLA from Mumbai and the first elected MLA from the Thackeray family. He is also the President of the Youth Wing of Shiv Sena.

What is on the work front for Riteish Deshmukh?

The actor was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff. The film was a sequel to Baaghi 2 and also starred Ankita Lokhande and Shraddha Kapoor. The film revolved around Ronnie, who is an overprotective brother and takes on a feared terrorist group in Syria to save his brother.

As for his upcoming movies, Riteish Deshmukh will be seen in Housefull 5 and will make a special appearance in the song Janaabe Ali for the film Bachchan Pandey. He has also been roped in for Chhatrapati Shivaji where he will be essaying the character of the Maratha leader Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The actor has also lent his voice for the animated film, Koochie Koochie Hota Hai.

