Riteish Deshmukh, Harsh Goenka Give Hilarious Response To Anand Mahindra's 'Webinar' Tweet

As last week Anand Mahindra confessed his dislike for the word ‘webinar’, he also asked his followers to come up with ‘customised labels’ that help replace the term. While several used came up with hilarious new words, actor Riteish Deshmukh and businessman Harsh Goenka also joined the fun and tweeted their own take on a word which people use for online seminars. While giving two examples for the term himself, Mahindra wrote, “more ideas are welcome”.

To alleviate my annoyance at the word ‘webinar’ my family suggested more customised labels... a webinar organised by a gentleman from Chennai would be a ‘Webinarayan’. A webinar by a guru would be a ‘Swaminar’. More ideas are welcome..😊 https://t.co/Rybt17mscA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 28, 2020

While Goenka, who is the chairman of RPG Enterprise, came up with ‘ek chatur naar’, Deshmukh also joined the fun banter and came up with another hilarious term for a person who refused to attend the online seminar session. “Webafah” wrote Deshmukh, which is a term derived from the Hindi term ‘bewafah’ or unfaithful.

A person who refuses to attend a webinar is called ‘ek Chatur naar’ — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 2, 2020

Or ‘Webafah’ — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 3, 2020

Netizens come up with hilarious alternatives

Meanwhile, several internet users also came up hilarious alternative term for ‘Webinar’. From “charminar” to “webinaari”, Twiteratti flooded the comment section with funny terms. One internet user wrote, “If done by a Charming person - Charm-inar. If done by a Cute person - Qutu-bminar”. “Webinar organised by the opposition would be ‘Blaminar’,” wrote another user.

Webinar attended by 3 persons would be a "teen mar" — (చి లిపి) Arunn Bhagavathula (@ArunBee) May 29, 2020

Height of a webinar - QutubMinar

A fitness webinar - AkshayKumar

A Videshi webinar - Foreigner

A Bengali webinar - Amar-Amar

A Southern food webinar - Sambar

Current financial webinar - Hahakar

An Indian Army webinar - Shaandaar — PRAVAT UTPAL ACHARJEE (@PRAVATUTPAL) May 29, 2020

Those who are unable to join are called 'Darkinaar'..

😃 — रोहन सिन्हा (@rohanksinha) May 28, 2020

A webinar with four people in it would be Charminar — Akhilesh Prabhugaonkar (@AapiE10hat) May 28, 2020

a webinar hosted by a female can be called "webinaari" — Veg Momo 🌀 (@veg_momo) May 28, 2020

Webinar by a malayali - webi-nayar 😂 — ananda raj (@4444anand) May 28, 2020

Organized by Hyderabadi can be “charminar” 😜 — Anshul Khanna (@anshulVkhanna) May 28, 2020

