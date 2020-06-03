Last Updated:

Riteish Deshmukh, Harsh Goenka Give Hilarious Response To Anand Mahindra's 'Webinar' Tweet

As Mahindra asked his followers to come up with ‘customised labels’ that help replace term 'webinar', Riteish Deshmukh and Goenka came up with hilarious terms.

Riteish Deshmukh

As last week Anand Mahindra confessed his dislike for the word ‘webinar’, he also asked his followers to come up with ‘customised labels’ that help replace the term. While several used came up with hilarious new words, actor Riteish Deshmukh and businessman Harsh Goenka also joined the fun and tweeted their own take on a word which people use for online seminars. While giving two examples for the term himself, Mahindra wrote, “more ideas are welcome”. 

While Goenka, who is the chairman of RPG Enterprise, came up with ‘ek chatur naar’, Deshmukh also joined the fun banter and came up with another hilarious term for a person who refused to attend the online seminar session. “Webafah” wrote Deshmukh, which is a term derived from the Hindi term ‘bewafah’ or unfaithful. 

Netizens come up with hilarious alternatives

Meanwhile, several internet users also came up hilarious alternative term for ‘Webinar’. From “charminar” to “webinaari”, Twiteratti flooded the comment section with funny terms. One internet user wrote, “If done by a Charming person - Charm-inar. If done by a Cute person - Qutu-bminar”. “Webinar organised by the opposition would be ‘Blaminar’,” wrote another user. 

