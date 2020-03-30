Ranveer Singh To Riteish Deshmukh: Here Is How Bollywood Actors Spent Their Weekend

With everyone stuck in quarantine, people are running out of things to do. With so many shows being cancelled and movie releases postponed, people are now turning to their idols to find new things to do. The celebrities are quite active on their social media and regularly share updates from their quarantine life. Take a look at how Bollywood celebs spent their weekend.

How Bollywood actors spent their weekend

Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh took to his social media to share a hilarious video of his take on the Safe Hands challenge. He took advantage of the Itna Corona Mujhe Pyaar meme and made a TikTok video. As the song Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar plays in the background, an animated Coronavirus is seen tackling Riteish. A scared Riteish Deshmukh quickly runs to the washbasin and starts washing his hands as per the WHO guidelines.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor seemed to be bored out of his mind as the quarantine weekend went by. The actor took to his social media to share a selfie dressed in an olive green colour tank and a pair of black joggers. As he clicked a selfie in the mirror, he captioned the post, "Mirror Mirror on the wall...Bored yet ? She replied not at all...[sic]".

Ranveer Singh

It seems that Ranveer Singh spent his weekend reminiscing over his Gully Boy days. He shared a shot from the film where his character Murad is seen standing next to a mural he created that says Roti Kapda Aur Makaan plus Internet. In another post, he also thanked Critics Films Choice Awards for honouring him with the Best Actor Award for Gully Boy.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra took this weekend opportunity to urge people not to abandon their pets. He shared a series of pictures with dogs and shared in the caption that it has been proved that dogs don't carry or spread the Coronavirus and urged the people not to abandon their pets. He also said that people need to help the strays that don't have food at this moment.

Meezaan Jaffrey

It seems that Meezaan Jaffrey spent his weekend lazing around with his dog. He took to his social media to share a post with his bulldog named Rocky. Meezaan is seen lying on his bed with messy hair as he clicked a selfie with his dog. In the caption, he urged the fans to stay home and to stay safe.

